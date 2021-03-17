Ideal Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.



“Throughout 2020, we sustained our momentum toward our commercialization goals and are moving into 2021 with excitement about our prospects for B-TRAN™ as a differentiated technology that can address a large and growing market, while armed with a strong balance sheet to make our vision a reality,” stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. “Recently, we successfully completed the second major milestone with United States Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) under our partnership with Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI), and are in receipt of the wafers from Teledyne’s second fabrication run. We also completed the design for a dedicated B-TRAN™ driver as well as a manufacturing-ready packaging design, key steps for our engineering sampling with potential customers. In 2021, our focus is on completing our wafer runs and device fabrication under the NAVSEA program, engaging with customers under our engineering sampling program, obtaining the customer feedback needed to develop an intelligent power module and laying the groundwork for the commercial agreements that we expect to result in commercial revenue in 2022.”

Key Recent Operational Highlights

Completed the second major milestone under the NAVSEA program in partnership with DTI to demonstrate B-TRAN™ enabled high efficiency direct current circuit breakers as we received wafers from Teledyne’s second fabrication run. These wafers are being tested for selection and packaging into B-TRAN™ devices.

In collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin’s Semiconductor Power Electronics Center: Finalized the development and fabrication of a new B-TRAN™ driver for use in the customer sampling program; and Under the NAVSEA program, finalized the development of a second packaging design to incorporate design for manufacturing feedback received from a commercial packaging firm.

Hired a Vice President of Business Development with a strong semiconductor background in both silicon and silicon carbide devices and established customer relationships in the electric vehicle and renewable energy market segments.

B-TRAN™ Patent Estate: Currently have 58 issued B-TRAN™ patents with 21 of those issued outside of the United States and 26 pending B-TRAN™ patents. Current geographic coverage now includes North America, China, Japan and Europe, with potential to expand coverage into South Korea and India.

In February 2021, completed an underwritten public offering of 1.4 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $21.2 million to fund B-TRAN™ commercialization and development and general corporate and working capital purposes.

Subsequent to year-end and through the end of February 2021, raised an additional $3.2 million from the exercise of then-outstanding warrants.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Grant revenue was $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.4 million for the full year 2020.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $1.1 million compared to $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 on higher research and development spending.

Operating expenses in the full year 2020 were $4.1 million compared to $3.1 million in the full year 2019, primarily on higher research and development spending as well as higher stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million compared to $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss in the full year 2020 was $7.8 million, inclusive of non-cash warrant inducement expense of $3.7 million, compared to $3.9 million in the full year 2019. The full year 2019 included a $0.8 million loss from discontinued operations.

Cash used in operating activities for the full year 2020 was $3.0 million compared to $3.2 million in the full year 2019. The full year 2019 included $0.7 million of cash used in operating activities related to discontinued operations.

In 2020, the Company raised net cash proceeds of $2.5 million from an early warrant exercise transaction.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Subsequent to year-end and through February 2021, the company raised an additional $3.2 million from the exercise of then-outstanding warrants. Additionally, in February 2021, the Company raised $21.2 million in net proceeds through an underwritten public offering of our common stock.

Long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2020 was $0.1 million relating to a Payroll Protection Program loan received in the second quarter of 2020 to temporarily subsidize payroll and facilities costs in a business landscape impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ideal Power has applied for, and currently expects, this loan to be forgiven.

IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,157,256 $ 3,057,682 Accounts receivable, net 170,287 - Prepayments and other current assets 118,883 248,148 Total current assets 3,446,426 3,305,830 Property and equipment, net 37,125 47,302 Intangible assets, net 1,568,903 1,634,378 Right of use asset 79,719 260,310 Other assets - 17,920 Total assets $ 5,132,173 $ 5,265,740 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 101,984 $ 182,956 Accrued expenses 475,487 319,135 Current portion of lease liability 82,055 183,119 Total current liabilities 659,526 685,210 Long-term debt 91,407 - Long-term lease liability - 82,055 Other long-term liabilities 552,031 609,242 Total liabilities 1,302,964 1,376,507 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,740 shares issued and 3,264,419 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020; 2,101,272 shares issued and 2,099,951 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 3,266 2,101 Additional paid-in capital 78,974,964 71,242,256 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,321 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (13,210 ) (13,210 ) Accumulated deficit (75,135,811 ) (67,341,914 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,829,209 3,889,233 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,132,173 $ 5,265,740





IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Grant revenue $ 273,827 $ – $ 428,129 $ – Cost of grant revenue 273,827 – 428,129 – Gross profit – – – – Operating expenses: Research and development 559,356 245,410 1,720,893 1,050,151 General and administrative 573,474 544,787 2,347,089 2,065,112 Total operating expenses 1,132,830 790,197 4,067,982 3,115,263 Loss from continuing operations before interest (1,132,830 ) (790,197 ) (4,067,982 ) (3,115,263 ) Other expenses: Interest expense, net 2,569 1,195 5,049 4,267 Warrant inducement expense – – 3,720,866 - Total other expenses 2,569 1,195 3,725,915 4,267 Loss from continuing operations (1,135,399 ) (791,392 ) (7,793,897 ) (3,119,530 ) Loss from discontinued operations – (30,978 ) - (799,025 ) Loss on sale of discontinued operations – – - (9,107 ) Net loss $ (1,135,399 ) $ (822,370 ) $ (7,793,897 ) $ (3,927,662 ) Loss from continuing operations per share – basic and fully diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (2.20 ) $ (1.89 ) Loss from discontinued operations per share – basic and fully diluted – (0.01 ) - (0.49 ) Net loss per share – basic and fully diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (2.20 ) $ (2.38 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted 4,356,324 2,228,152 3,539,217 1,653,996

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows