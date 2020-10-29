Log in
Ideal Power to Host Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

10/29/2020 | 08:31am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT, 1:30 p.m. PDT
Toll-free dial-in number:1-866-248-8441
International dial-in number:1-323-289-6576
Conference ID: 8075834

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact LHA Investor Relations at 1-212-838-3777.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142114 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on November 12, 2020 through December 12, 2020.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921
International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 8075834

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact: 
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA; Keith Fetter
T: 212-838-3777
IdealPowerIR@lhai.com

Primary Logo



Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,93 M - -
Net cash 2019 2,79 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,97x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 15,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart IDEAL POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Ideal Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAL POWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
R. Daniel Brdar President. Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Eisenhaure Chairman
Timothy W. Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael Conard Turmelle Independent Director
Ted Lesster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEAL POWER INC.136.01%16
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.16.25%16 614
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED132.55%14 119
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.199.43%6 831
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.89%3 505
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED33.58%3 429
