A Zero-Emissions Destination: Identifying Some of the Critical Components to Accelerate Commercial EV Adoption

Commercial electrification is rapidly evolving into a critical destination for many fleet operators, accelerated by a widespread increase in governmental and societal demand for sustainable solutions in the wake of climate change. With over $53.7 billion raised in 2021 by venture capital (VC) and private equity startups in climate tech (BloombergNEF), and the market for fleet-charging services projected to reach $15 billion per year by 2030 (McKinsey), operators, technology providers and investors alike are recognizing a consistent and progressive demand for optimized energy services.

At the 2022 Munich BloombergNEF (BNEF) Summit, Ideanomicswas front and center with other leading industry innovators and influential leaders to deliberate on how to capitalize on technological advancements to shape a cleaner and more competitive commercial EV future.