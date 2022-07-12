Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ideanomics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEX   US45166V1061

IDEANOMICS, INC.

(IDEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:33 2022-07-12 pm EDT
0.7030 USD   +1.59%
02:44pA ZERO-EMISSIONS DESTINATION : Identifying Some of the Critical Components to Accelerate Commercial EV Adoption
PU
05:10aIdeanomics Unit Partners With Nolan Manufacturing to Build Electric Tractor Production Facility in North Carolina
MT
05:01aSolectrac Partners With Nolan Manufacturing to Meet Increasing Electric Tractor Demands
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A Zero-Emissions Destination: Identifying Some of the Critical Components to Accelerate Commercial EV Adoption

07/12/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Commercial electrification is rapidly evolving into a critical destination for many fleet operators, accelerated by a widespread increase in governmental and societal demand for sustainable solutions in the wake of climate change. With over $53.7 billion raised in 2021 by venture capital (VC) and private equity startups in climate tech (BloombergNEF), and the market for fleet-charging services projected to reach $15 billion per year by 2030 (McKinsey), operators, technology providers and investors alike are recognizing a consistent and progressive demand for optimized energy services.

At the 2022 Munich BloombergNEF (BNEF) Summit, Ideanomicswas front and center with other leading industry innovators and influential leaders to deliberate on how to capitalize on technological advancements to shape a cleaner and more competitive commercial EV future.

Disclaimer

Ideanomics Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IDEANOMICS, INC.
02:44pA ZERO-EMISSIONS DESTINATION : Identifying Some of the Critical Components to Accelerate C..
PU
05:10aIdeanomics Unit Partners With Nolan Manufacturing to Build Electric Tractor Production ..
MT
05:01aSolectrac Partners With Nolan Manufacturing to Meet Increasing Electric Tractor Demands
PR
06/28Ideanomics' Solectrac Expands US Sales Network for Electric Tractors
MT
06/28Solectrac Expands Nationwide Electric Tractor Sales Network with Three New Dealer Partn..
PR
06/23IDEANOMICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23TRANSCRIPT : Ideanomics, Inc., VIA Motors Inc. - M&A Call
CI
06/23InoBat Auto and Ideanomics Reveal Plans to Build R&D and Battery Production Facilities ..
CI
06/22WAVE Bringing Wireless Depot Charging to Oregon with Expanded Order from Josephine Comm..
PR
06/17Ideanomics Announces Conference Call to Update Investors on the VIA Motors Merger
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDEANOMICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 -87,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 344 M 344 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart IDEANOMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ideanomics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEANOMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,69 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 189%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred P. Poor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor John McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Shane B. McMahon Executive Chairman
Keith Byers Senior Vice President-Operations
James S. Cassano Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEANOMICS, INC.-42.33%344
INTUIT INC.-37.41%113 553
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.91%57 129
ADYEN N.V.-36.87%45 565
WORLDLINE-28.79%9 892
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-53.04%7 271