IDEX DEADLINE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ideanomics, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2020

08/24/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ideanomics, Inc. ("IDEX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IDEX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ideanomics securities between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/idex.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ideanomics' MEG Center in Qingdao was not "a one million square foot EV expo center"; (2) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (3) the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/idex or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Ideanomics you have until August 27, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
