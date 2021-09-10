Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ideanomics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEX   US45166V1061

IDEANOMICS, INC.

(IDEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ideanomics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

09/10/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

5.02(e)

Effective September 3, 2021, Ideanomics, Inc. (the 'Company') agreed to increase the base salary for Ms. Kristin Helsel, the Company's Chief Revenue Officer, to $450,000. The employment agreement for Ms. Helsel otherwise remains in its current form.

Disclaimer

Ideanomics Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 21:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IDEANOMICS, INC.
05:12pIDEANOMICS : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; ..
PU
05:03pIDEANOMICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07IDEANOMICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Idean..
BU
09/03IDEANOMICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/02IDEANOMICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02Ideanomics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Robin Mackie as President of Ideano..
CI
08/31IDEANOMICS : Cecilia Xu
PU
08/30SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Picking Up Support Just Ahead of Monday ..
MT
08/30IDEANOMICS : Strikes up to $630 Million Deal to Acquire Electric Vehicle Firm VI..
MT
08/30IDEANOMICS MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDEANOMICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 131 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 073 M 1 073 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,17x
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart IDEANOMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ideanomics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEANOMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,24 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred P. Poor Chief Executive Officer
Conor John McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Shane B. McMahon Executive Chairman
Keith Byers Senior Vice President-Operations
James S. Cassano Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEANOMICS, INC.12.56%1 073
ADYEN N.V.40.37%96 225
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-10.20%78 465
WORLDLINE-9.86%23 629
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.12.15%19 833
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED139.39%16 064