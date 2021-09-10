Ideanomics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective September 3, 2021, Ideanomics, Inc. (the 'Company') agreed to increase the base salary for Ms. Kristin Helsel, the Company's Chief Revenue Officer, to $450,000. The employment agreement for Ms. Helsel otherwise remains in its current form.