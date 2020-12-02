Ideanomics Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Log in
Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place on December 8-9, 2020. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery.

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/

About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Ideanomics
Tony Sklar
212-206-1216
ir@ideanomics.com
www.ideanomics.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
