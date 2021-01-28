Ideanomics : January 2021 Newsletter

Electrifying Commercial Fleets:

Unique Challenges and Solutions

Key Takeaways from Cleantech Forum

San Francisco Panel on January 20, 2021 - Featuring Ideanomics CEO, Alf Poor

Public consciousness of electric vehicles has been growing by leaps and bounds, led by the startling success of car maker Tesla. In 2020, the Palo Alto firm sold nearly a half million of its sleek all-electric cars. That's still far behind the millions sold by behemoths such as GM and Ford, but Tesla is quickly moving into the mainstream with competitively priced EV sedans.

As the prime mover in the electric car space, Tesla is forcing the hand of traditional combustion vehicle makers, who are ramping up production of their own fully electric models to compete. Few, however, recognize the imminent revolution in another, huge EV space - commercial and specialty vehicles, trucks, tractors, and transit vehicles such as buses.