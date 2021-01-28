Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ideanomics, Inc.    IDEX

IDEANOMICS, INC.

(IDEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ideanomics : January 2021 Newsletter

01/28/2021 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ideanomics January Newsletter PDF

Download a PDF of our newsletter here or scroll down to read it online.

VIEW NEWSLETTER PDF
Electrifying Commercial Fleets:
Unique Challenges and Solutions

Key Takeaways from Cleantech Forum
San Francisco Panel on January 20, 2021 - Featuring Ideanomics CEO, Alf Poor

Public consciousness of electric vehicles has been growing by leaps and bounds, led by the startling success of car maker Tesla. In 2020, the Palo Alto firm sold nearly a half million of its sleek all-electric cars. That's still far behind the millions sold by behemoths such as GM and Ford, but Tesla is quickly moving into the mainstream with competitively priced EV sedans.

As the prime mover in the electric car space, Tesla is forcing the hand of traditional combustion vehicle makers, who are ramping up production of their own fully electric models to compete. Few, however, recognize the imminent revolution in another, huge EV space - commercial and specialty vehicles, trucks, tractors, and transit vehicles such as buses.

READ ARTICLE
Welcome to the Team

Bryan Rubio / Director of EV Solutions

Bryan comes to Ideanomics after nearly two years in the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's Office of Environmental and Energy Programs, where he focused on leading their electric vehicle, renewable energy, and advanced battery storage initiatives. Prior to this role, he was an Associate at Gabel Associates, Inc., an Energy, Environmental, and Public Utility consulting firm heavily involved in electric vehicle analysis and policy development.

Bryan graduated Suma Cum Laude from Columbia University with an M.S. in Sustainability Management, Kean University with a B.S. in Sustainability Science, and Brookdale Community College with an A.S. in Applied Science for Automotive Technology. Outside of work he is avid outdoorsman who enjoys hiking, wildlife photography, skateboarding, snowboarding, and working on cars.

Angel Xie / VP, Marketing and Communications

For the last twelve years, Angel has assisted brands like Nike, Toyota and Hyundai to create innovative experiences and compelling stories.She has hands-on experiences in media, digital, creative, retail, and experiential. Her experiences across automotive, CPG, technology, financial services, and healthcare gives a unique advantage in today's hyper-connected marketing landscape. Having collaborated extensively with cross-functional, cross-regional teams and agencies allows her to approach any brand challenge holistically.

As a Chinese American, her intimate knowledge of the global marketing landscape, especially the Chinese market, has led to many pivoting business changes.

Prior to joining Ideanomics, Angel was consulting on Nike's global communications strategy and retail/membership experiences atR/GA Portland. Outside of work, Angel is a foodie, a rock climber, and a mom.

Disclaimer

Ideanomics Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 22:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IDEANOMICS, INC.
05:02pIDEANOMICS : January 2021 Newsletter
PU
01/27IDEANOMICS : Highlights from the FORCE Wealth and ROTH Capital Partners Panel wi..
PU
01/22IDEANOMICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
01/20IDEANOMICS : Annual Needham Growth Conference
PU
01/20IDEANOMICS : Plans Offering of Mixed Securities
MT
01/19IDEANOMICS, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
01/15IDEANOMICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
01/15SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
MT
01/15SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Ideanomics
MT
01/15IDEANOMICS' : MEG Division Delivers 439 Units in December
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44,6 M - -
Net income 2019 -97,7 M - -
Net Debt 2019 23,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,04x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 982 M 982 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart IDEANOMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ideanomics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEANOMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred P. Poor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Teoh Chief Financial Officer
James S. Cassano Independent Director
Shane B. McMahon Vice Chairman
Jian Ren Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEANOMICS, INC.106.53%982
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-13.38%76 031
ADYEN N.V.-6.82%65 073
WORLDLINE-11.25%23 704
STONECO LTD.-17.23%21 444
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.92%17 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ