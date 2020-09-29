Log in
Ideanomics : September 2020 Newsletter

09/29/2020 | 03:55pm EDT
Ideanomics September Newsletter PDF

Download a PDF of our newsletter here or scroll down to read it online.

VIEW NEWSLETTER PDF
Ideanomics Annual General Meeting

Ideanomics will host its Annual General Meeting on October 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM, EST. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and directors, and taking into account recent federal, state and local guidance, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast on the Internet, with no physical in-person meeting. Shareholders can attend and participate in the Special Meeting online by clicking the button below, where they will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions, and vote. We encourage shareholders to vote their shares prior to the Annual Meeting.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Fall is Conference Season! Ideanomics participated in a number of conferences this month including:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Ideanomics presented at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15th, 2020. Click here to view more details.

LD 500 Conference
On September 3rd, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST Ideanomics presented at the LDMicro Conference. Click here to view more details.

Proactive One2One EV Investor Forum
Ideanomics CEO, Alf Poor, presented at the Proactive One2One EV Investor Forum on September 9th . Click here to view more details.

GCFF Virtual Conference
Ideanomics CEO, Alf Poor, presented at the GCFF Virtual Conference on September 10th to address how Ideanomics is facilitating the green economy. Click here to view more details.

Disclaimer

Ideanomics Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 19:54:01 UTC
