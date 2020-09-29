Ideanomics : September 2020 Newsletter

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Ideanomics presented at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15th, 2020.

LD 500 Conference

On September 3rd, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST Ideanomics presented at the LDMicro Conference.

Proactive One2One EV Investor Forum

Ideanomics CEO, Alf Poor, presented at the Proactive One2One EV Investor Forum on September 9th .

GCFF Virtual Conference

Ideanomics CEO, Alf Poor, presented at the GCFF Virtual Conference on September 10th to address how Ideanomics is facilitating the green economy.