  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ideanomics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IDEX   US45166V1061

IDEANOMICS, INC.

(IDEX)
Ideanomics : The Top 3 Takeaways from 2022 San Francisco BloombergNEF Summit

02/16/2022 | 11:46am EST
There is an increased interest in utilities and understanding the impact of fleet electrification on the power grid.

Studies show that the demands imposed by electric fleets would eventually exceed power grid capacity and require upgrades. One potential solution to stabilize the power grid in high energy demand times could be Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).

Electric buses or vans that sit idle for predictable periods of time throughout the day could be used as large battery networks to support the power grid. This would also provide fleet operators with an additional income opportunity.

Beyond the incentive of improving the robustness against unanticipated energy disruptions, fleet owners could financially benefit by using V2G. If EV fleet operators charge when demand and costs are lower, they could send excess energy back to the grid during peak periods and turn a profit.

However, before fleet owners can give any energy back to the grid, standards and tariffs must be in place.

Disclaimer

Ideanomics Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 -87,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 552 M 552 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart IDEANOMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ideanomics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IDEANOMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,11 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 260%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred P. Poor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor John McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Shane B. McMahon Executive Chairman
Keith Byers Senior Vice President-Operations
James S. Cassano Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEANOMICS, INC.-7.50%552
INTUIT INC.-17.95%149 450
ADYEN N.V.-15.30%68 865
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-5.77%62 629
WORLDLINE-7.85%14 394
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-24.24%9 489