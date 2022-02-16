Ideanomics : The Top 3 Takeaways from 2022 San Francisco BloombergNEF Summit

There is an increased interest in utilities and understanding the impact of fleet electrification on the power grid.

Studies show that the demands imposed by electric fleets would eventually exceed power grid capacity and require upgrades. One potential solution to stabilize the power grid in high energy demand times could be Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).

Electric buses or vans that sit idle for predictable periods of time throughout the day could be used as large battery networks to support the power grid. This would also provide fleet operators with an additional income opportunity.

Beyond the incentive of improving the robustness against unanticipated energy disruptions, fleet owners could financially benefit by using V2G. If EV fleet operators charge when demand and costs are lower, they could send excess energy back to the grid during peak periods and turn a profit.

However, before fleet owners can give any energy back to the grid, standards and tariffs must be in place.