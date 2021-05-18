Ideanomics : $356 million cash at quarter end providing a deep pool of capital for investment in our Ideanomics Mobility & Capital business units (Form 8-K)

$356 million cash at quarter end providing a deep pool of capital for investment in our Ideanomics Mobility & Capital business units

New York, NY May 17, 2021/ PRNewswire / -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX ) ('Ideanomics' or the 'Company'), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, announced today its first quarter 2021 operating results for the period ended March 31, 2021 (a full copy of the Company's quarterly 10-Q report is available at www.sec.gov ).

' Ideanomics is transforming dramatically quarter over quarter' said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. 'I am both pleased and proud to say that as is stands today the company is the healthiest it has been in close to three years that I have been on board.'

Ideanomics First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $32.7 million which represents the fifth consecutive quarter of growth demonstrating the increasing strength of Ideanomics' business. Timios, our title & escrow business generated revenues of $27.6 million and WAVE revenues of $1.8 million, reported in the charging & batteries line in the revenue table. Both of these businesses were acquired in the first quarter and consequently their financial results are only included from the date of acquisition. Revenue from Electric Vehicles was $3.0 million up from just $55,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for first quarter 2021 was $10.8 million which represented a Gross Margin of 33.1%. Gross profit for first quarter 2020 was $44,000.

Selected Business Updates and Highlights

· Acquired Wireless Charging Provider WAVE

· Acquired title & escrow services company Timios

· Announced Sponsorship in NACFE and membership in CALSTART

· Timios Expands retail purchasing business

· Solectrac expands Tractor reservation campaign

· Invests in Italian Electric Motorcycle Company Energica

· Timios generates record high revenue for the quarter

· Bolstered Cash position to $356 million as of March 31, 2021

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a catalyst for disruption to those industries where improvements in sustainability, transparency, and freedom of choice would have profound benefits on a global scale. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility & Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Revenue from sales of products (including revenue from related party of $1 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 4,547 $ 3 Revenue from sales of services 28,162 375 Total revenue 32,709 378 Cost of revenue from sales of products (including cost of revenue from related party of $7 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 4,354 2 Cost of revenue from sales of services 17,513 332 Total cost of revenue 21,867 334 Gross profit 10,842 44 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,005 5,827 Research and development expense 10 - Professional fees 5,168 1,757 Impairment losses - 887 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net 494 532 Litigation settlement 5,000 - Depreciation and amortization 1,128 476 Total operating expenses 23,805 9,479 Loss from operations (12,963 ) (9,435 ) Interest and other income (expense): Interest expense, net (417 ) (3,156 ) Equity in loss of equity method investees (59 ) (3 ) Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net (212 ) - Other expense (2 ) (26 ) Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest (13,653 ) (12,620 ) Income tax benefit 12,916 - Net loss (737 ) (12,620 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 164 272 Net loss attributable to IDEX common shareholders $ (573 ) $ (12,348 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 391,131,793 157,859,642 Diluted 391,131,793 157,859,642

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 355,856 $ 165,764 Accounts receivable, net 5,409 7,400 Available-for-sale security 15,155 - Inventory 960 - Prepaid expenses 6,400 2,629 Amount due from related parties 245 240 Other current assets 479 3,726 Held for sale assets (Fintech Village) 7,068 - Total current assets 391,572 179,759 Property and equipment, net 631 330 Fintech Village - 7,250 Intangible assets, net 92,525 29,705 Goodwill 51,084 1,165 Long-term investments 24,179 8,570 Operating lease right of use assets 9,338 7,117 Other non-current assets 569 516 Total assets $ 569,898 $ 234,412 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK , REDEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,978 $ 5,057 Deferred revenue 2,225 1,129 Accrued salaries 4,831 1,750 Amount due to related parties 1,235 882 Other current liabilities 7,112 1,920 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 955 430 Current contingent consideration 8,481 1,325 Promissory note-short term 869 568 Convertible promissory note due to third parties 80,446 - Total current liabilities 116,132 13,061 Asset retirement obligations 4,653 4,653 Deferred tax liabilities 1,290 - Operating lease liability-long term 8,485 6,759 Non-current contingent consideration 8,630 7,635 Other long-term liabilities 1,175 535 Total liabilities 140,365 32,643 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18) Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest: Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1,262 1,262 Redeemable non-controlling interest 7,600 7,485 Equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 419,514,800 shares and 344,906,295 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 419 345 Additional paid-in capital 761,155 531,866 Accumulated deficit (347,457 ) (346,883 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 784 1,256 Total IDEX shareholder's equity 414,901 186,584 Non-controlling interest 5,770 6,438 Total equity 420,671 193,022 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity $ 569,898 $ 234,412

