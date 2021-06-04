Ideanomics : Hop on, Take a Seat, and Ride the Wireless WAVE

It wasn't very long ago that we weredreaming about the day when our electric vehicles could be charged as we drive from one location to another. While this technology is still being developed for passenger EVs, the dream is now a reality for transit authorities operatingelectric bus fleets. Thanks to WAVE, an Ideanomics company, and the leading provider of inductive (wireless) charging solutions, electric buses can now be charged in-route, hands free, by high power charging pads that are fast, safe, and convenient. Charging with WAVE means you don't have to get off the bus, unless it's your stop.

Don't believe me? Check out how WAVE's on-ground system of fast charging pads has significantly extended the range of the Antelope Valley Transit Authority's all-electric, zero emissions fleet of buses.