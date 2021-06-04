Log in
Ideanomics : Hop on, Take a Seat, and Ride the Wireless WAVE

06/04/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
It wasn't very long ago that we weredreaming about the day when our electric vehicles could be charged as we drive from one location to another. While this technology is still being developed for passenger EVs, the dream is now a reality for transit authorities operatingelectric bus fleets. Thanks to WAVE, an Ideanomics company, and the leading provider of inductive (wireless) charging solutions, electric buses can now be charged in-route, hands free, by high power charging pads that are fast, safe, and convenient. Charging with WAVE means you don't have to get off the bus, unless it's your stop.

Don't believe me? Check out how WAVE's on-ground system of fast charging pads has significantly extended the range of the Antelope Valley Transit Authority's all-electric, zero emissions fleet of buses.

Ideanomics Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 129 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -58,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 244 M 1 244 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales 2022 8,58x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart IDEANOMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ideanomics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEANOMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 2,92 $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 140%
Spread / Lowest Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred P. Poor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Conor John McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Keith Byers Senior Vice President-Operations
James S. Cassano Independent Director
Shane B. McMahon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEANOMICS, INC.46.73%1 244
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.3.54%90 830
ADYEN N.V.-5.45%66 413
WORLDLINE-4.37%25 644
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED217.99%21 338
STONECO LTD.-23.93%19 753