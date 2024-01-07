SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and 2024 corporate guidance and program updates.

42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 at 8:15 AM PT (11:15 AM ET)

Presentation by Yujiro S. Hata , Chief Executive Officer followed by analyst-hosted Q&A with Anupam Rama , Managing Director, US SMID Biotechnology Equity Research, J.P. Morgan

IDEAYA's 2024 corporate guidance and program updates include:

Balance sheet of $511.1 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023 , and $134.7 million estimated net proceeds from subsequent follow-on financing and $10 million receivable from GSK, is anticipated to fund operations into 2028

International site activation and double-digit patient enrollment achieved in potential registration-enabling Phase 2/3 clinical trial of darovasertib and crizotinib combination in first-line HLA-A2(-) metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM)

Clinical program update(s) in 2024 for potential registration-enabling Phase 2/3 clinical trial of darovasertib and crizotinib combination in first-line HLA-A2(-) MUM

Targeting clinical efficacy update from Phase 2 company sponsored neoadjuvant uveal melanoma (UM) study in mid-year 2024 and regulatory guidance update in 2024

Targeting ongoing enrollment of IDE397 and AMG 193 Phase 1 combination study in MTAP-deletion solid tumors and development of joint publication strategy in 2024

Anticipate First-Patient-In of Phase 1 IDE397 and Trodelvy® clinical combination study in MTAP-deletion bladder cancer in mid-year 2024

Preliminary IDE397 clinical efficacy observed in MTAP deletion solid tumors, including RECIST 1.1 complete response in bladder cancer patient, 33% tumor shrinkage in NSCLC patient by CT/PET, and multiple ctDNA molecular responses in NSCLC and bladder cancer

Targeting IDE161 clinical program update(s) and enabling of clinical combination(s) in 2024

Preliminary IDE161 clinical efficacy observed in HRD solid tumors, including RECIST 1.1 partial responses in priority solid tumor types and >50% PSA reduction in a prostate cancer patient

Targeting ongoing enrollment of IDE161 Phase 1 expansion in HRD solid tumor priority types, including endometrial, colorectal, prostate, and ER+ HER2- breast cancers

Advancing Phase 1 dose escalation for GSK101 (IDE705) Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor, and targeting IND submission in 2024 for Werner Helicase Inhibitor Development Candidate ( $7.0 million milestone upon IND clearance) under collaboration with GSK

Targeting multiple wholly-owned next generation development candidate nominations in 2024, including in MTAP-deletion, further advancing IDEAYA's multi-pronged strategy in MTAP-deletion and AI/ML and structurally-enabled drug discovery platform

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to (i) participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events and (ii) 2024 corporate guidance. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

