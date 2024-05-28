Over 18-years at leading life sciences and strategy consulting companies, including Revolution Medicines, Guardant Health, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, and McKinsey & Company

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced that Daniel A. Simon, will join the company as its Chief Business Officer in August 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to IDEAYA Biosciences. His extensive expertise in corporate strategy and business development will be invaluable as we continue to build a leading global precision medicine oncology company," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences. "We look forward to the insights he will bring to help us achieve our strategic vision of delivering a diversified first-in-class pipeline that addresses high unmet medical needs in cancer."

"I am delighted to join IDEAYA Biosciences during this significant phase of growth for the company, and to help build a fully integrated biotechnology company," said Mr. Simon. "I look forward to working with the accomplished team at IDEAYA to help deliver their broad pipeline of programs for patients with biomarker-defined cancers, including GNAQ/11, MTAP-deletion, HRD, and MSI-high solid tumors."

Mr. Simon most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Revolution Medicines from 2022 to 2024, and Senior Vice President, BioPharma Business Development at Guardant Health from 2015 to 2022. Prior to Guardant, he served in corporate development at Onyx Pharmaceuticals from 2012 to 2013, and as a consultant at McKinsey & Company in the London office from 2006 to 2012, working in the Pharmaceutical Practice. Mr. Simon earned his MBA with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and his M.A. Hons in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Mr. Simon's impact on IDEAYA's business. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated February 20, 2024 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Andres Ruiz Briseno

SVP, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

investor@ideayabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-appoints-daniel-a-simon-as-chief-business-officer-to-lead-corporate-strategy-and-business-development-302155547.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.