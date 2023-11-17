Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On November 14, 2023, IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an Office Lease Agreement (the "Lease"), dated November 14, 2023, with AAT TORREY 13-14, LLC ("Landlord"). Pursuant to the Lease, the Company will lease approximately 6,000 square feet of office space at 11710 El Camino Real, San Diego, in replacement of and expansion to the Company's current office space in San Diego. The Lease will have an initial term of four (4) years and three (3) months from the later of the date that Landlord substantially completes certain pre-occupancy work or December 1, 2023, and in any event no later than January 1, 2024. Pursuant to the Lease, the Company has one (1), 3-year option to renew the lease at the then-prevailing market rental rate. The Lease provides for total base rent over the initial term, net of rent abatement, of one million five hundred eighty-one thousand four hundred sixty-nine dollars in U.S. dollars ($1,581,469 USD). The Lease contains customary provisions allowing Landlord to terminate the Lease if the Company fails to remedy a breach of any of its obligations within specified time periods. The Company and Landlord have made customary representations, warranties and covenants in the Lease.

The foregoing is only a summary description of the terms of the Lease, does not purpose to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Lease, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.