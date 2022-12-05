Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDYA   US45166A1025

IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(IDYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
17.98 USD   +1.18%
06:01aIDEAYA Biosciences Receives Fast Track Designation for Darovasertib Combination Therapy with Crizotinib for the Treatment of Metastatic Uveal Melanoma
PR
11/29IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Agenda Topics and Key Opinion Leader Presenters for Investor R&D Day Webcast on Monday, December 12, 2022
PR
11/28IDEAYA Biosciences Names Darrin Beaupre Chief Medical Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDEAYA Biosciences Receives Fast Track Designation for Darovasertib Combination Therapy with Crizotinib for the Treatment of Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

12/05/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Fast Track designation granted by U.S. FDA for evaluation of darovasertib in combination with crizotinib in adult patients being treated for metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM)
  • Enables darovasertib / crizotinib development program to access expedited regulatory review processes, including potential eligibility for accelerated approval / priority review

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to IDEAYA's development program investigating darovasertib, a potential first-in-class protein kinase C (PKC) inhibitor, for use in combination with crizotinib, an investigational cMET inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma.

"We are extremely pleased to receive the U.S. FDA Fast Track designation as we prepare to initiate a potential Phase 2/3 registrational trial to evaluate the darovasertib and crizotinib combination in patients with MUM. The Fast Track designation acknowledges MUM as a serious condition and the potential for the darovasertib / crizotinib combination to treat this unmet medical need," said Dr. Darrin Beaupre, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at IDEAYA Biosciences.

Fast Track is a U.S. FDA process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Under the Fast Track designation, the darovasertib / crizotinib development program in MUM is eligible for various expedited regulatory review processes, including generally more frequent FDA interactions (e.g., meetings, written communications), potential eligibility for rolling review of a New Drug Application (NDA) and potential accelerated approval and priority review of an NDA. 

Darovasertib was previously also designated as an Orphan Drug by the U.S. FDA in Uveal Melanoma (UM), including in MUM, entitling IDEAYA to certain potential tax credits, exemptions from user fees, and statutory marketing exclusivity. 

IDEAYA is targeting initiation of a potential registration-enabling trial for the darovasertib and crizotinib combination in MUM in Q1 2023, subject to FDA feedback and guidance. 

IDEAYA is also planning to initiate a company-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial in Q4 2022 to evaluate darovasertib monotherapy in neoadjuvant UM patients. The preliminary development approach contemplates clinical endpoints such as organ preservation and/or vision preservation proximal to primary interventional treatments. Additional information on the company's plans to evaluate darovasertib, including scientific insights and clinical development opportunities in the neoadjuvant setting, will be highlighted in an Investor R&D Day webcast being hosted by IDEAYA on December 12, 2022, at 8:00 am - 9:30 am ET. Registration is available at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events or https://lifescievents.com/event/ideaya-rd-day/.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to (i) the timing of initiating a potential registration-enabling trial for the darovasertib and crizotinib combination in MUM, (ii) the timing of initiating a company-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate darovasertib monotherapy in neoadjuvant UM patients, and (iii) the timing and content of IDEAYA's Investor R&D Day webcast. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 8, 2022, and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact
IDEAYA Biosciences
Paul Stone
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
investor@ideayabio.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-receives-fast-track-designation-for-darovasertib-combination-therapy-with-crizotinib-for-the-treatment-of-metastatic-uveal-melanoma-301692961.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
06:01aIDEAYA Biosciences Receives Fast Track Designation for Darovasertib Combination Therapy..
PR
11/29IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Agenda Topics and Key Opinion Leader Presenters for Invest..
PR
11/28IDEAYA Biosciences Names Darrin Beaupre Chief Medical Officer
MT
11/28IDEAYA Biosciences Appoints Darrin M. Beaupre, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer to..
PR
11/28IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Appoints Darrin M. Beaupre as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Cl..
CI
11/18Baird Raises Price Target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $24 From $18, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
11/14Certain Common Stock of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
11/14Certain Stock Options of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement En..
CI
11/09IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Busin..
AQ
11/08IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations