Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDYA   US45166A1025

IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(IDYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
20.26 USD   +35.70%
04:32pIdeaya Biosciences : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pIdeaya Biosciences, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pIDEAYA Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDEAYA Biosciences : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 24, 2023

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38915 47-4268251

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

7000 Shoreline Court, Suite 350

South San Francisco, California94080

(Address of principal executive offices, including Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650)443-6209

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share IDYA The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Based upon preliminary estimates and information available to IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (the "Company") as of April 24, 2023, the Company expects to report that the Company had approximately $351.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023. The Company has not yet completed its quarter-endfinancial close processes for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The review of the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 is ongoing and could result in changes to this amount. This estimate of the Company's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023 is preliminary, has not been audited, does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company's financial condition as of March 31, 2023 and is subject to change upon completion of the Company's financial statement closing procedures. The preliminary financial data included in this Current Report on Form 8-K has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the Company's management. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, has not audited, reviewed, examined, compiled, nor applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to the preliminary financial data. Accordingly, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. Additional information and disclosure would be required for a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and results of operations as of March 31, 2023.

The information furnished under this Item 2.02 shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

In January 2021, following approval by the Company's board of directors, the Company entered into an "at-the-market"program and sales agreement, or ATM facility, with Jefferies LLC, under which it may, from time to time, offer and sell common stock having an aggregate offering value of up to $90.0 million, referred to as its "at-the-market"offering. The Company has sold 142,160 shares of its common stock at a weighted average sales price of approximately $18.38 per share through its "at the market" offerings between January 1, 2023 and April 21, 2023, and as of that date has approximately $61.8 million of common stock remaining available to be sold under the ATM facility.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Date: April 24, 2023 By:

/s/ Yujiro Hata

Yujiro Hata
President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 20:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:32pIdeaya Biosciences : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pIdeaya Biosciences, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (fo..
AQ
04:13pIDEAYA Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
03:23pIDEAYA Biosciences Soars on 'Encouraging' Clinical Activity in Uveal Melanoma Phase 2 S..
MT
01:53pTop Midday Gainers
MT
11:38aWedbush Adjusts Price Target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $35 From $30, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
10:56aGuggenheim Adjusts Price Target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $40 From $32, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
09:14aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:05aTraders Await Tech Earnings as US Equity Futures Tread Water in Premarket Action
MT
08:40aStifel Upgrades IDEAYA Biosciences to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $24 From $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -115 M - -
Net cash 2023 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 722 M 722 M -
EV / Sales 2023 21,6x
EV / Sales 2024 37,6x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,93 $
Average target price 28,11 $
Spread / Average Target 88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yujiro S. Hata President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul A. Stone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy M. Shannon Chairman
Paul A. Barsanti Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Maurer VP, Head-Medical Affairs & Clinical Oncology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.-17.83%722
MODERNA, INC.-21.58%54 323
LONZA GROUP AG26.73%47 772
SEAGEN INC.58.59%38 170
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.26%37 658
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.94%25 998
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer