IDEAYA Biosciences : to Participate in Upcoming November 2020 Investor Relations Events

11/02/2020 | 06:01am EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancer, announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor relations events.

  • Stifel 2020 Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
    Company Presentation
    Monday, November 16th, 2020, at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
    Fireside Chat hosted by Analyst Maury Raycroft
    Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at 9:35 am PT / 12:35 pm ET / 5:35 pm GMT

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/news-events/investor-calendar.  A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.  IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing.  IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 12, 2020 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

