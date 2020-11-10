Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.    5019   JP3142500002

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.

(5019)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Idemitsu Kosan : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020（PDF：483KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:15am EST

November 10, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of

Fiscal Year 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) [Japan GAAP]

Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (URL http://www.idemitsu.com)

Company Code: 5019, Shares listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Name of Representative: Shunichi Kito, Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Munehiro Sekine, General Manager, Investor Relations Office, Finance Department

Telephone: +81-3-3213-9307

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly securities report: November 11, 2020

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments: December 7, 2020

Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Figures less than ¥1 million are rounded off)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentage figures represent changes from the corresponding previous period)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

of the parent

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥million

%

2Q FY2020

2,015,717

(32.8)

3,129

(94.8)

(25,823)

(32,115)

2Q FY2019

3,000,031

41.9

60,301

(54.9)

53,062

(65.5)

45,347

(56.2)

Note: Comprehensive income

2Q FY2020

¥ (36,795) million () %

2Q FY2019 ¥34,537 million (62.0) %

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

¥

¥

2Q FY2020

(108.04)

2Q FY2019

150.32

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

¥million

¥million

%

2Q FY2020

3,714,496

1,138,143

29.3

FY2019

3,886,938

1,200,564

29.6

Reference: Total equity

2Q FY2020

¥1,090,103 million

FY2019 ¥1,150,009 million

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

As of Jun.30

As of Sep.30

As of Dec.31

As of Mar.31

Total

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

FY2019

80.00

80.00

160.00

FY2020

60.00

FY2020

60.00

120.00

(Forecasts)

Note: Revisions of the forecasts of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentage

figures represent changes from the

previous

fiscal year)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of the parent

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥

FY2020

4,300,000

(28.9)

35,000

(2,000)

(20,000)

(67.28)

Note: Revisions of the forecasts of consolidated financial results since the latest announcement: Yes

* Notes

  1. Changes of number of material consolidated subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2020: None
  2. Application of the accounting method peculiar to the preparation of the quarterly financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies arising from revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes arising from other factors: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2020:

297,864,718

As of March 31, 2020:

297,864,718

b) Number of shares of treasury stock

As of September 30, 2020:

589,878

As of March 31, 2020:

603,227

  1. Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period Six months ended September 30, 2020: 297,266,948
    Six months ended September 30, 2019: 301,663,873

*1 This document is out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

*2 The financial forecasts above are based on information available and assumptions as of the date of publication of this document. Actual operating results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors. Additionally, for the assumptions used for the forecasts of the above, please refer to page 6 "Explanation of Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020" of the Appendix.

………………………………… 13

Contents of the Appendix

1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of FY2020….…. 2

  1. Explanation of Operating Results.………………………………………………………………………………... 2

(2) Explanation of Financial Position………………………………………………………………………………… 5

  1. Explanation of Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 …………………………………... 6

2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of FY2020 and Major Notes……..……………. 7

  1. Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………….. 7
  2. Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ………………………………….. 9

1) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income ……………………………………………………………… 9

    1. Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income …………………………………………… 10
  2. Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows……………………………………………..…………… 11
  3. Notes to the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements………………………………………………….…. 13
    1. Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern…………………………………………………………… 13
    2. Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity…………………………………………………... 13

3) Application of the Accounting Method Peculiar to the Preparation of the Quarterly Financial Statements

  1. Additional Information…………………………………………………………………………………… 13
  2. Consolidated Segment Information ……………………………………………………………………..…… 14
  3. Significant Subsequent Events........................…. 15

1

1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of FY2020

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

The overall domestic demand for main petroleum products, particularly those for automobiles and airplanes, during the six months ended September 30, 2020, declined significantly due to the impact of COVID-19.

Dubai crude oil prices had remained on a downward trend since early spring owing to concerns about worldwide economic downturns brought about by the spread of COVID-19. The oil prices started to improve as economic activities began to gradually resume in major countries after the end of April and remained steady until August, but turned to a decline in September due mainly to the resurgence of COVID-19. Consequently, the average price of Dubai crude oil from April to September 2020 was $36.7/bbl, a decrease of $27.5/bbl against the same period of the previous year.

(Crude oil price and exchange rate)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

Dubai Crude Oil ($/bbl)

64.3

36.7

(27.5)

(42.8)%

Exchange Rate (¥/$)

108.6

106.9

(1.7)

(1.6)%

The Idemitsu Group's net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were

¥2,015.7 billion, a decrease of 32.8% compared with the same period of the preceding year, due mainly to the decline of crude oil prices.

Operating income decreased by 94.8% against the same period of the previous year to ¥3.1 billion, due mainly to the effect of inventory valuation and the decrease in the quantity of sales in the petroleum segment.

Net non-operating income was a total loss of ¥29.0 billion, a drop in profit of ¥21.7 billion from the same period of last year, owing primarily to increased equity in net losses of nonconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. As a result, ordinary loss was ¥25.8 billion, representing a drop in profit of ¥78.9 billion compared with the same period of last year.

Net extraordinary income was a total loss of ¥7.2 billion, which was a drop in profit of

¥23.0 billion from the same period of the previous year, owing primarily to the occurrence of loss at an overseas subsidiary and loss on valuation of investment securities.

Income tax expenses, which consist of income taxes-current and income taxes-deferred, amounted to a credit of ¥2.2 billion, a decrease in expenses of ¥23.4 billion from the same period of the previous year, due to a decrease in income before income taxes.

Consequently, net loss attributable to owners of the parent was ¥32.1 billion, a drop in profit of ¥77.5 billion compared with the same period of last year.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 06:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.
01:15aIDEMITSU KOSAN : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal..
PU
01:05aIDEMITSU KOSAN : Presentation on Results for the 2nd Quarter FY2020（PDF&#..
PU
11/05IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
11/02IDEMITSU KOSAN : Announcement on Conclusion of Basic Memorandum Regarding Consid..
PU
10/26IDEMITSU KOSAN : Petroleum Norge to sell part of participating interests of Prod..
PU
10/16ALTAGAS : agrees to pay $715 million to double stake in midstream firm Petrogas
AQ
10/09Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
10/09Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
10/09Norway oil strike ends as union, companies agree wage deal
RE
10/09Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 429 B 42 234 M 42 234 M
Net income 2021 37 520 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2021 1 090 B 10 396 M 10 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 640 B 6 060 M 6 100 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 766
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 698,89 JPY
Last Close Price 2 152,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Kito President & Representative Director
Takashi Tsukioka Chairman
Noriaki Sakai Chief Financial Officer
Takashi Matsushita Director & Executive Vice President
Ryosuke Ito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-28.98%6 060
CHEVRON CORPORATION-34.11%136 987
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-47.40%4 454
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-35.74%4 381
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-33.14%2 864
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-65.35%2 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group