Idemitsu Kosan : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020（PDF：483KB）

November 10, 2020 Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) [Japan GAAP] Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Code: 5019, Shares listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange Name of Representative: Shunichi Kito, Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer Scheduled date of filing of quarterly securities report: November 11, 2020 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments: December 7, 2020 Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Figures less than ¥1 million are rounded off) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentage figures represent changes from the corresponding previous period) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of the parent ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % 2Q FY2020 2,015,717 (32.8) 3,129 (94.8) (25,823) － (32,115) － 2Q FY2019 3,000,031 41.9 60,301 (54.9) 53,062 (65.5) 45,347 (56.2) Note: Comprehensive income 2Q FY2020 ¥ (36,795) million (－) % 2Q FY2019 ¥34,537 million (62.0) % Net income per share Diluted net income per share ¥ ¥ 2Q FY2020 (108.04) － 2Q FY2019 150.32 － (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio ¥million ¥million % 2Q FY2020 3,714,496 1,138,143 29.3 FY2019 3,886,938 1,200,564 29.6 Reference: Total equity 2Q FY2020 ¥1,090,103 million FY2019 ¥1,150,009 million 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share As of Jun.30 As of Sep.30 As of Dec.31 As of Mar.31 Total ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ FY2019 － 80.00 － 80.00 160.00 FY2020 － 60.00 FY2020 － 60.00 120.00 (Forecasts) Note: Revisions of the forecasts of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None 3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year) Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to per share owners of the parent ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % ¥ FY2020 4,300,000 (28.9) 35,000 － (2,000) － (20,000) － (67.28) Note: Revisions of the forecasts of consolidated financial results since the latest announcement: Yes

* Notes Changes of number of material consolidated subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2020: None Application of the accounting method peculiar to the preparation of the quarterly financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement Changes in accounting policies arising from revision of accounting standards: None Changes arising from other factors: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued (including treasury stock) As of September 30, 2020: 297,864,718 As of March 31, 2020: 297,864,718 b) Number of shares of treasury stock As of September 30, 2020: 589,878 As of March 31, 2020: 603,227 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period Six months ended September 30, 2020: 297,266,948

*1 This document is out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms. *2 The financial forecasts above are based on information available and assumptions as of the date of publication of this document. Actual operating results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors. Additionally, for the assumptions used for the forecasts of the above, please refer to page 6 "Explanation of Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020" of the Appendix.

………………………………… 13 Contents of the Appendix 1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of FY2020….…. 2 Explanation of Operating Results. ………………………………………………………………………………... 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position………………………………………………………………………………… 5 Explanation of Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 …………………………………... 6 2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of FY2020 and Major Notes……..……………. 7 Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………….. 7 Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ………………………………….. 9 1) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income ……………………………………………………………… 9 Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income …………………………………………… 10 Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows……………………………………………..…………… 11 Notes to the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements ………………………………………………….…. 13 Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern…………………………………………………………… 13 Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity…………………………………………………... 13 3) Application of the Accounting Method Peculiar to the Preparation of the Quarterly Financial Statements Additional Information…………………………………………………………………………………… 13 Consolidated Segment Information ……………………………………………………………………..…… 14 Significant Subsequent Events. … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . … . …. 15 1

1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of FY2020 (1) Explanation of Operating Results The overall domestic demand for main petroleum products, particularly those for automobiles and airplanes, during the six months ended September 30, 2020, declined significantly due to the impact of COVID-19. Dubai crude oil prices had remained on a downward trend since early spring owing to concerns about worldwide economic downturns brought about by the spread of COVID-19. The oil prices started to improve as economic activities began to gradually resume in major countries after the end of April and remained steady until August, but turned to a decline in September due mainly to the resurgence of COVID-19. Consequently, the average price of Dubai crude oil from April to September 2020 was $36.7/bbl, a decrease of $27.5/bbl against the same period of the previous year. (Crude oil price and exchange rate) Six months ended Six months ended Change September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Dubai Crude Oil ($/bbl) 64.3 36.7 (27.5) (42.8)% Exchange Rate (¥/$) 108.6 106.9 (1.7) (1.6)% The Idemitsu Group's net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were ¥2,015.7 billion, a decrease of 32.8% compared with the same period of the preceding year, due mainly to the decline of crude oil prices. Operating income decreased by 94.8% against the same period of the previous year to ¥3.1 billion, due mainly to the effect of inventory valuation and the decrease in the quantity of sales in the petroleum segment. Net non-operating income was a total loss of ¥29.0 billion, a drop in profit of ¥21.7 billion from the same period of last year, owing primarily to increased equity in net losses of nonconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. As a result, ordinary loss was ¥25.8 billion, representing a drop in profit of ¥78.9 billion compared with the same period of last year. Net extraordinary income was a total loss of ¥7.2 billion, which was a drop in profit of ¥23.0 billion from the same period of the previous year, owing primarily to the occurrence of loss at an overseas subsidiary and loss on valuation of investment securities. Income tax expenses, which consist of income taxes-current and income taxes-deferred, amounted to a credit of ¥2.2 billion, a decrease in expenses of ¥23.4 billion from the same period of the previous year, due to a decrease in income before income taxes. Consequently, net loss attributable to owners of the parent was ¥32.1 billion, a drop in profit of ¥77.5 billion compared with the same period of last year. 2

