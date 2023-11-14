November 14, 2023 Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (From April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023) [Japan GAAP] Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (URL https://www.idemitsu.com/en/index.html) Company Code: 5019, Shares listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange Name of Representative: Shunichi Kito, Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer Contact Person: Daisuke Mogi, General Manager, Investor Relations Office, Finance & Accounting Department Telephone: +81-3-3213-9307 Scheduled date of filing of quarterly securities report: November 14, 2023 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments: December 7, 2023 Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Figures less than ¥1 million are rounded off) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2023 (From April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentage figures represent changes from the corresponding previous period) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of the parent ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % 2Q FY2023 4,024,462 (16.4) 202,921 (42.7) 226,460 (40.6) 164,946 (41.3) 2Q FY2022 4,814,088 67.9 354,077 97.5 381,220 93.4 280,798 96.8 Note: Comprehensive income 2Q FY2023 ¥201,863 million (36.4%) 2Q FY2022 ¥317,605 million 93.4% Net income per share Diluted net income per share ¥ ¥ 2Q FY2023 574.44 － 2Q FY2022 944.46 － (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio ¥million ¥million % 2Q FY2023 5,154,310 1,781,052 34.3 2Q FY2022 4,865,370 1,629,308 33.2 Reference: Total equity 2Q FY2023 ¥1,767,304 million FY2022 ¥1,614,526 million 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share As of Jun.30 As of Sep.30 As of Dec.31 As of Mar.31 Total ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ FY2022 － 60.00 － 60.00 120.00 FY2023 － 80.00 FY2023 － 16.00 － (Forecasts) Note: Revisions of the forecasts of cash dividends since the latest announcement: Yes The Company plans to split the shares of its common stock on a 5-for-1 basis effective January 1, 2024. Regarding the year-end dividend (forecast) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the indicated amount reflects the effect of the stock split, while the annual dividend is indicated as " － ". Excluding the effect of the stock split, the year-end dividend would be 80.00 yen per share and the annual dividend would be 160.00 yen per share.

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year) Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to per share owners of the parent ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % ¥ FY2023 8,650,000 (8.5) 250,000 (11.5) 270,000 (16.0) 180,000 (29.0) 125.37 Note: Revisions of the forecasts of consolidated financial results since the latest announcement: Yes The Company plans to split the shares of its common stock on a 5-for-1 basis effective January 1, 2024. The forecast for basic net income per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 reflects the effect of the stock split. Excluding the effect of the stock split, the forecast for basic net income per share would be 626.87 yen. * Notes Changes of material consolidated subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2023: None Application of the accounting method peculiar to the preparation of the quarterly financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement Changes in accounting policies arising from revision of accounting standards: None Changes arising from other factors: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued (including treasury stock) As of September 30, 2023: 297,864,718 As of March 31, 2023: 297,864,718 b) Number of shares of treasury stock As of September 30, 2023: 15,894,982 As of March 31, 2023: 4,859,945 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period Six months ended September 30, 2023: 287,142,892

Six months ended September 30, 2022: 297,311,808 *1 This document is out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms. *2 The financial forecasts above are based on information available and assumptions as of the date of publication of this document. Actual operating results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors. Additionally, for the assumptions used for the forecasts of the above, please refer to page 6 "Explanation of Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023" of the Appendix.

1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of FY2023 (1) Explanation of Operating Results During the six months ended September 30, 2023, the domestic demand for main petroleum products increased for aircraft, but that for gasoline and other primary fuels remained at the almost same level from the previous year owing to a halt in the recovery from the decline in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020. Crude oil prices rose sharply in the first half of the previous fiscal year due to supply restrictions caused by the situation in the Ukraine/Russia conflict. Then the prices had been on a downward trend owing to concerns about an economic slowdown caused by the prospect of continued long-term interest rate hikes in the U.S., while, since July, crude oil prices have been on an upward trend due to awareness of tightening supply and demand as a result of the announcement by Saudi Arabia and Russia of an extension of voluntary production cuts by the end of the year, in addition to a decline in expectations of prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes. As a result, the average Dubai crude oil price from April to September decreased by $20.2/bbl from the same period last year to $82.3/bbl. As for the dollar-to-yen exchange rate, Japan maintained its easy monetary policy against a series of rate hikes by the U.S., and the yen depreciated against the backdrop of differences in monetary policy between the countries. As a result, the average exchange rate between April and September against the dollar was ¥141.0. (Crude oil price and exchange rate) Six months ended Six months ended Change September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 Dubai Crude Oil ($/bbl) 102.5 82.3 (20.2) (19.7)% Exchange Rate (¥/$) 134.0 141.0 +7.0 +5.2% The Idemitsu Group's consolidated net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were ¥4,024.5 billion, down 16.4% year on year, mainly due to a decline in crude oil prices. Operating income was ¥202.9 billion, down 42.7% year on year, mainly due to the reversal of the previous year's inventory valuation effects owing to the increase in crude oil prices associated with the surging crude oil prices in the petroleum segment, despite the recovery of domestic product margins owing to profit contribution arising from time lags in the petroleum segment. Net non-operating income was ¥23.5 billion, down 13.3% year on year, mainly due to a decrease in equity in earnings of non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. Consequently, ordinary income was ¥226.5 billion, down 40.6% year on year. Net extraordinary income was ¥1.3 billion, down 92.2% year on year, mainly due to the absence of gain on sales of tangible fixed assets that was recorded by domestic subsidiaries in the previous fiscal year. Income tax expenses, which consist of income taxes-current and income taxes-deferred, amounted to ¥63.8 billion, down 45.6% year on year, due to a decrease in net income before income taxes. 2

Consequently, net income attributable to owners of the parent was ¥164.9 billion, down 41.3% year on year. The performance of our business by segment for the six months ended September 30, 2023, is as follows: As to quarterly reporting periods, domestic subsidiaries use September 30 as their balance sheet date whereas overseas subsidiaries use June 30 as their balance sheet date, except for certain subsidiaries. As such, the following performance of the business segments includes the operating results of overseas subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and those of domestic subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2023. Net sales by segment (Unit: ¥Billion) Segment 2nd Quarter of 2nd Quarter of Change FY2022 FY2023 Amount % Petroleum 3,814.1 3,189.1 (625.0) (16.4)% Basic chemicals 363.0 280.2 (82.8) (22.8)% Functional 245.6 248.4 +2.8 +1.1% materials Power and 89.8 72.1 (17.7) (19.7)% renewable energy Resources 300.3 233.3 (67.0) (22.3)% Other 1.3 1.4 +0.1 +8.3% Total 4,814.1 4,024.5 (789.6) (16.4)% Segment income or loss (Unit: ¥Billion) 2nd Quarter of 2nd Quarter of Change FY2022 FY2023 Amount % Petroleum 269.3 121.7 (147.6) (54.8)% : excluding effect of inventory valuation 61.1 105.0 +43.9 +71.9% Basic chemicals 14.2 12.0 (2.2) (15.3)% Functional materials 8.6 13.4 +4.8 +55.9% Power and renewable (2.9) (0.4) +2.4 － energy Resources 100.1 69.8 (30.3) (30.3)% Other 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +63.9% Reconciliation (15.4) (6.0) +9.4 － Total 374.3 211.2 (163.1) (43.6)% : excluding effect of inventory valuation 166.2 194.6 +28.4 +17.1% Note: Segment income (loss) is the total of operating income (loss) and equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. 3

[Petroleum segment] Net sales in the petroleum segment were ¥3,189.1 billion, down 16.4% year on year, mainly due to a decline in crude oil prices and lower sales volumes. Segment income was ¥121.7 billion, down 54.8% year on year, mainly due to effects of the inventory valuation in the previous fiscal year and a decrease in export volume caused by periodic repairs, despite an improvement in domestic product margins due to profit contribution arising from time lags. Excluding the effects of the inventory valuation, segment income was ¥105.0 billion, up 71.9% year on year. [Basic chemicals segment] Net sales in the basic chemicals segment were ¥280.2 billion, down 22.8% year on year, mainly due to a decrease in sales volumes caused by periodic repairs. Segment income was ¥12.0 billion, down 15.3% year on year, mainly due to a decrease in sales volumes and an increase in expenses. [Functional materials segment] Net sales in the functional materials segment were ¥248.4 billion, up 1.1% year on year, and segment income was ¥13.4 billion, up 55.9% year on year, mainly due to the elimination of negative time lags in the lubricants business. [Power and renewable energy segment] Net sales in the power and renewable energy segment were ¥72.1 billion, down 19.7% year on year. Segment loss was ¥0.4 billion, an improvement of ¥2.4 billion year on year, despite an improvement in the profitability of the electric power business through efforts based on the supply and sale of in-house power sources. [Resources segment] (Oil/natural gas exploration and production and geothermal energy business) Net sales in the oil/natural gas exploration and production and geothermal energy business were ¥21.8 billion, down 2.1% year on year, and segment income was ¥10.5 billion, down 38.6% year on year, mainly owing to a decline in crude oil prices and an increase in operating expenses. (Coal business and others) In the coal business and others, net sales were ¥211.5 billion, down 23.9% year on year, and segment income was ¥59.3 billion, down 28.5% year on year, mainly due to a decrease in production volume caused by downsizing of mines and a reaction to the sharp rise in market prices in the previous fiscal year. As a result of the above, total net sales in the resource segment were ¥233.3 billion, down 22.3% year on year, and segment income was ¥69.8 billion, down 30.3% year on year. [Other segments] Net sales in the other segment were ¥1.4 billion, up 8.3% year on year, and segment income was ¥0.8 billion, up 63.9% year on year. 4

Explanation of Financial Position Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unit: ¥Billion) FY2022 2nd Quarter of Change FY2023 Current assets 2,732.1 2,999.4 +267.3 Fixed assets 2,133.3 2,155.0 +21.7 Total assets 4,865.4 5,154.3 +288.9 Current liabilities 2,164.0 2,317.4 +153.4 Non-current liabilities 1,072.1 1,055.9 (16.2) Total liabilities 3,236.1 3,373.3 +137.2 Total net assets 1,629.3 1,781.1 +151.7 Total liabilities and net assets 4,865.4 5,154.3 +288.9 1) Total assets Total assets were ¥5,154.3 billion, an increase of ¥288.9 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in notes and accounts receivables-trade as of September 30, 2023, due to the impact of holidays and an increase in inventories due to an increase in crude oil import prices and the impact of the depreciation of the yen. 2) Total liabilities Total liabilities were ¥3,373.3 billion, an increase of ¥137.2 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in accounts payable-other as of September 30, 2023, due to the impact of holidays. 3) Total net assets Total net assets were ¥1,781.1 billion, an increase of ¥151.7 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥164.9 billion, despite decreases due to the treasury stock acquisition of ¥32.0 billion and dividend payments of ¥17.6 billion. As a result, the equity ratio improved from 33.2% at the end of the previous fiscal year to 34.3%, up 1.1 points. The Net D/E ratio as of September 30, 2023, was 0.7 (end of previous fiscal year: 0.9). 5

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unit: ¥Billion) 2nd Quarter of 2nd Quarter of FY2022 FY2023 Cash flows from operating activities (149.5) 206.9 Cash flows from investing activities (14.7) (58.2) Cash flows from financing activities 109.7 (84.3) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash 0.2 3.2 equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (54.3) +67.6 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 139.0 103.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 84.8 170.7 Cash and cash equivalents ("funds") as of September 30, 2023, were ¥170.7 billion, an increase of ¥67.6 billion compared with the end of the preceding fiscal year. Major factors for this decrease are as follows: 1) Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥206.9 billion, because of factors contributing to increased funds such as income before income taxes and depreciation, which were partially offset by factors contributing to decreased funds such as an increase in working capital caused by the rise in crude oil import prices and the depreciation of the yen. 2) Cash flows from investing activities Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥58.2 billion, mainly due to the acquisition of tangible fixed assets as part of capital investment such as maintenance/replacement investment in refinery facilities. 3) Cash flows from financing activities Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥84.3 billion, mainly due to treasury stock acquisition, dividend payments, and repayment of long-term loans payable. (3) Explanation of Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 The Company has revised its forecasts of the consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024, released on May 9, 2023, given the actual business results for the six months ended September 30, 2023, and the latest forecasts. Please refer to the "Announcement on Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024" announced today for details of the forecasts. 6

2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of FY2023 and Major Notes (1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets (Unit: ¥Million) FY2022 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (As of March 31, 2023) (As of September 30, 2023) Assets Current assets: Cash and deposits 105,192 173,058 Notes and accounts receivable, trade 841,798 934,268 Inventories 1,308,570 1,400,078 Accounts receivable, other 319,483 277,249 Other 157,757 215,344 Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts (733) (645) Total current assets 2,732,068 2,999,354 Fixed assets: Property, plant and equipment: Machinery and equipment, net 265,024 278,655 Land 755,014 753,384 Other, net 369,975 358,125 Total property, plant and equipment 1,390,013 1,390,165 Intangible fixed assets: Goodwill 140,481 135,925 Other 149,753 144,763 Total intangible fixed assets 290,235 280,689 Investments and other assets: Investment securities 244,699 263,673 Other 210,960 220,713 Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts (2,607) (284) Total investments and other assets 453,052 484,101 Total fixed assets 2,133,301 2,154,956 Total assets 4,865,370 5,154,310 Liabilities Current liabilities: Notes and accounts payable, trade 697,307 754,004 Short-term loans payable 486,701 539,200 Commercial paper 301,983 247,997 Current portion of bonds payable － 10,000 Accounts payable, other 390,189 478,663 Income taxes payable 67,978 52,548 Provision for bonuses 17,122 14,122 Other 202,702 220,837 Total current liabilities 2,163,986 2,317,373 Non-current liabilities: Bonds payable 150,000 140,000 Long-term loans payable 519,232 510,928 Liability for employees' retirement 60,351 57,619 benefits Reserve for repair work 85,599 88,596 Asset retirement obligations 29,979 31,491 Other 226,913 227,249 Total non-current liabilities 1,072,076 1,055,885 Total liabilities 3,236,062 3,373,258 7