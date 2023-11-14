November 14, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of
Fiscal Year 2023 (From April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023) [Japan GAAP]
Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
Company Code: 5019, Shares listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Name of Representative: Shunichi Kito, Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person: Daisuke Mogi, General Manager, Investor Relations Office, Finance & Accounting Department
Telephone: +81-3-3213-9307
Scheduled date of filing of quarterly securities report: November 14, 2023
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments: December 7, 2023
Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes
Quarterly financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Figures less than ¥1 million are rounded off)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2023 (From April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentage figures represent changes from the corresponding previous period)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
of the parent
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥million
%
2Q FY2023
4,024,462
(16.4)
202,921
(42.7)
226,460
(40.6)
164,946
(41.3)
2Q FY2022
4,814,088
67.9
354,077
97.5
381,220
93.4
280,798
96.8
Note: Comprehensive income
2Q FY2023
¥201,863 million (36.4%) 2Q FY2022 ¥317,605 million 93.4%
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
¥
¥
2Q FY2023
574.44
－
2Q FY2022
944.46
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
¥million
¥million
%
2Q FY2023
5,154,310
1,781,052
34.3
2Q FY2022
4,865,370
1,629,308
33.2
Reference: Total equity
2Q FY2023 ¥1,767,304 million FY2022
¥1,614,526 million
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
As of Jun.30
As of Sep.30
As of Dec.31
As of Mar.31
Total
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
FY2022
－
60.00
－
60.00
120.00
FY2023
－
80.00
FY2023
－
16.00
－
(Forecasts)
Note:
- Revisions of the forecasts of cash dividends since the latest announcement: Yes
- The Company plans to split the shares of its common stock on a 5-for-1 basis effective January 1, 2024. Regarding the year-end dividend (forecast) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the indicated amount reflects the effect of the stock split, while the annual dividend is indicated as "－". Excluding the effect of the stock split, the year-end dividend would be 80.00 yen per share and the annual dividend would be 160.00 yen per share.
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share
owners of the parent
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥
FY2023
8,650,000
(8.5)
250,000
(11.5)
270,000
(16.0)
180,000
(29.0)
125.37
Note:
- Revisions of the forecasts of consolidated financial results since the latest announcement: Yes
- The Company plans to split the shares of its common stock on a 5-for-1 basis effective January 1, 2024. The forecast for basic net income per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 reflects the effect of the stock split. Excluding the effect of the stock split, the forecast for basic net income per share would be 626.87 yen.
* Notes
- Changes of material consolidated subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2023: None
- Application of the accounting method peculiar to the preparation of the quarterly financial statements: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies arising from revision of accounting standards: None
- Changes arising from other factors: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of shares issued (common stock)
- Number of shares issued (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2023:
297,864,718
As of March 31, 2023:
297,864,718
b) Number of shares of treasury stock
As of September 30, 2023:
15,894,982
As of March 31, 2023:
4,859,945
- Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period Six months ended September 30, 2023: 287,142,892
Six months ended September 30, 2022: 297,311,808
*1 This document is out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
*2 The financial forecasts above are based on information available and assumptions as of the date of publication of this document. Actual operating results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors. Additionally, for the assumptions used for the forecasts of the above, please refer to page 6 "Explanation of Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023" of the Appendix.
Contents of the Appendix
1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of FY2023….…. 2
- Explanation of Operating Results.………………………………………………………………………………... 2
(2) Explanation of Financial Position………………………………………………………………………………… 5
- Explanation of Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 …………………………………... 6
2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of FY2023 and Major Notes…………………. 7
- Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………….. 7
- Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ………………………………….. 9
1) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income ……………………………………………………………… 9
2) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income …………………………………………… 10
(3) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flow……………………………………………..…………… 11
- Notes to the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements………………………………………………….…. 13
- Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern…………………………………………………………… 13
- Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity…………………………………………………... 13
3) Application of the Accounting Method Peculiar to the Preparation of the Quarterly Financial Statements
- Consolidated Segment Information ……………………………………………………………………..…… 14
- Significant Subsequent Events …………………………………………………..………..………………… 16
1
1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of FY2023
(1) Explanation of Operating Results
During the six months ended September 30, 2023, the domestic demand for main petroleum products increased for aircraft, but that for gasoline and other primary fuels remained at the almost same level from the previous year owing to a halt in the recovery from the decline in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.
Crude oil prices rose sharply in the first half of the previous fiscal year due to supply restrictions caused by the situation in the Ukraine/Russia conflict. Then the prices had been on a downward trend owing to concerns about an economic slowdown caused by the prospect of continued long-term interest rate hikes in the U.S., while, since July, crude oil prices have been on an upward trend due to awareness of tightening supply and demand as a result of the announcement by Saudi Arabia and Russia of an extension of voluntary production cuts by the end of the year, in addition to a decline in expectations of prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes. As a result, the average Dubai crude oil price from April to September decreased by $20.2/bbl from the same period last year to $82.3/bbl.
As for the dollar-to-yen exchange rate, Japan maintained its easy monetary policy against a series of rate hikes by the U.S., and the yen depreciated against the backdrop of differences in monetary policy between the countries. As a result, the average exchange rate between April and September against the dollar was ¥141.0.
(Crude oil price and exchange rate)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Dubai Crude Oil ($/bbl)
102.5
82.3
(20.2)
(19.7)%
Exchange Rate (¥/$)
134.0
141.0
+7.0
+5.2%
The Idemitsu Group's consolidated net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were ¥4,024.5 billion, down 16.4% year on year, mainly due to a decline in crude oil prices.
Operating income was ¥202.9 billion, down 42.7% year on year, mainly due to the reversal of the previous year's inventory valuation effects owing to the increase in crude oil prices associated with the surging crude oil prices in the petroleum segment, despite the recovery of domestic product margins owing to profit contribution arising from time lags in the petroleum segment.
Net non-operating income was ¥23.5 billion, down 13.3% year on year, mainly due to a decrease in equity in earnings of non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. Consequently, ordinary income was ¥226.5 billion, down 40.6% year on year.
Net extraordinary income was ¥1.3 billion, down 92.2% year on year, mainly due to the absence of gain on sales of tangible fixed assets that was recorded by domestic subsidiaries in the previous fiscal year.
Income tax expenses, which consist of income taxes-current and income taxes-deferred, amounted to ¥63.8 billion, down 45.6% year on year, due to a decrease in net income before income taxes.
2
Consequently, net income attributable to owners of the parent was ¥164.9 billion, down 41.3% year on year.
The performance of our business by segment for the six months ended September 30, 2023, is as follows:
As to quarterly reporting periods, domestic subsidiaries use September 30 as their balance sheet date whereas overseas subsidiaries use June 30 as their balance sheet date, except for certain subsidiaries. As such, the following performance of the business segments includes the operating results of overseas subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and those of domestic subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2023.
Net sales by segment
(Unit: ¥Billion)
Segment
2nd Quarter of
2nd Quarter of
Change
FY2022
FY2023
Amount
%
Petroleum
3,814.1
3,189.1
(625.0)
(16.4)%
Basic chemicals
363.0
280.2
(82.8)
(22.8)%
Functional
245.6
248.4
+2.8
+1.1%
materials
Power and
89.8
72.1
(17.7)
(19.7)%
renewable energy
Resources
300.3
233.3
(67.0)
(22.3)%
Other
1.3
1.4
+0.1
+8.3%
Total
4,814.1
4,024.5
(789.6)
(16.4)%
Segment income or loss
(Unit: ¥Billion)
2nd Quarter of
2nd Quarter of
Change
FY2022
FY2023
Amount
%
Petroleum
269.3
121.7
(147.6)
(54.8)%
: excluding effect of
inventory valuation
61.1
105.0
+43.9
+71.9%
Basic chemicals
14.2
12.0
(2.2)
(15.3)%
Functional materials
8.6
13.4
+4.8
+55.9%
Power and renewable
(2.9)
(0.4)
+2.4
－
energy
Resources
100.1
69.8
(30.3)
(30.3)%
Other
0.5
0.8
+0.3
+63.9%
Reconciliation
(15.4)
(6.0)
+9.4
－
Total
374.3
211.2
(163.1)
(43.6)%
: excluding effect of
inventory valuation
166.2
194.6
+28.4
+17.1%
Note: Segment income (loss) is the total of operating income (loss) and equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates.
3
[Petroleum segment]
Net sales in the petroleum segment were ¥3,189.1 billion, down 16.4% year on year, mainly due to a decline in crude oil prices and lower sales volumes. Segment income was ¥121.7 billion, down 54.8% year on year, mainly due to effects of the inventory valuation in the previous fiscal year and a decrease in export volume caused by periodic repairs, despite an improvement in domestic product margins due to profit contribution arising from time lags. Excluding the effects of the inventory valuation, segment income was ¥105.0 billion, up 71.9% year on year.
[Basic chemicals segment]
Net sales in the basic chemicals segment were ¥280.2 billion, down 22.8% year on year, mainly due to a decrease in sales volumes caused by periodic repairs. Segment income was ¥12.0 billion, down 15.3% year on year, mainly due to a decrease in sales volumes and an increase in expenses.
[Functional materials segment]
Net sales in the functional materials segment were ¥248.4 billion, up 1.1% year on year, and segment income was ¥13.4 billion, up 55.9% year on year, mainly due to the elimination of negative time lags in the lubricants business.
[Power and renewable energy segment]
Net sales in the power and renewable energy segment were ¥72.1 billion, down 19.7% year on year. Segment loss was ¥0.4 billion, an improvement of ¥2.4 billion year on year, despite an improvement in the profitability of the electric power business through efforts based on the supply and sale of in-house power sources.
[Resources segment]
(Oil/natural gas exploration and production and geothermal energy business)
Net sales in the oil/natural gas exploration and production and geothermal energy business were ¥21.8 billion, down 2.1% year on year, and segment income was ¥10.5 billion, down 38.6% year on year, mainly owing to a decline in crude oil prices and an increase in operating expenses.
(Coal business and others)
In the coal business and others, net sales were ¥211.5 billion, down 23.9% year on year, and segment income was ¥59.3 billion, down 28.5% year on year, mainly due to a decrease in production volume caused by downsizing of mines and a reaction to the sharp rise in market prices in the previous fiscal year.
As a result of the above, total net sales in the resource segment were ¥233.3 billion, down 22.3% year on year, and segment income was ¥69.8 billion, down 30.3% year on year.
[Other segments]
Net sales in the other segment were ¥1.4 billion, up 8.3% year on year, and segment income was ¥0.8 billion, up 63.9% year on year.
4
- Explanation of Financial Position Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: ¥Billion)
FY2022
2nd Quarter of
Change
FY2023
Current assets
2,732.1
2,999.4
+267.3
Fixed assets
2,133.3
2,155.0
+21.7
Total assets
4,865.4
5,154.3
+288.9
Current liabilities
2,164.0
2,317.4
+153.4
Non-current liabilities
1,072.1
1,055.9
(16.2)
Total liabilities
3,236.1
3,373.3
+137.2
Total net assets
1,629.3
1,781.1
+151.7
Total liabilities and net assets
4,865.4
5,154.3
+288.9
1) Total assets
Total assets were ¥5,154.3 billion, an increase of ¥288.9 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in notes and accounts receivables-trade as of September 30, 2023, due to the impact of holidays and an increase in inventories due to an increase in crude oil import prices and the impact of the depreciation of the yen.
2) Total liabilities
Total liabilities were ¥3,373.3 billion, an increase of ¥137.2 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in accounts payable-other as of September 30, 2023, due to the impact of holidays.
3) Total net assets
Total net assets were ¥1,781.1 billion, an increase of ¥151.7 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥164.9 billion, despite decreases due to the treasury stock acquisition of ¥32.0 billion and dividend payments of ¥17.6 billion.
As a result, the equity ratio improved from 33.2% at the end of the previous fiscal year to 34.3%, up 1.1 points. The Net D/E ratio as of September 30, 2023, was 0.7 (end of previous fiscal year: 0.9).
5
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unit: ¥Billion)
2nd Quarter of
2nd Quarter of
FY2022
FY2023
Cash flows from operating activities
(149.5)
206.9
Cash flows from investing activities
(14.7)
(58.2)
Cash flows from financing activities
109.7
(84.3)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
0.2
3.2
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(54.3)
+67.6
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
139.0
103.1
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
84.8
170.7
Cash and cash equivalents ("funds") as of September 30, 2023, were ¥170.7 billion, an increase of ¥67.6 billion compared with the end of the preceding fiscal year. Major factors for this decrease are as follows:
1) Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥206.9 billion, because of factors contributing to increased funds such as income before income taxes and depreciation, which were partially offset by factors contributing to decreased funds such as an increase in working capital caused by the rise in crude oil import prices and the depreciation of the yen.
2) Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥58.2 billion, mainly due to the acquisition of tangible fixed assets as part of capital investment such as maintenance/replacement investment in refinery facilities.
3) Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥84.3 billion, mainly due to treasury stock acquisition, dividend payments, and repayment of long-term loans payable.
(3) Explanation of Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023
The Company has revised its forecasts of the consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024, released on May 9, 2023, given the actual business results for the six months ended September 30, 2023, and the latest forecasts. Please refer to the "Announcement on Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024" announced today for details of the forecasts.
6
2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of FY2023 and Major Notes
(1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets
(Unit: ¥Million)
FY2022
2nd Quarter of FY2023
(As of March 31, 2023) (As of September 30, 2023)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and deposits
105,192
173,058
Notes and accounts receivable, trade
841,798
934,268
Inventories
1,308,570
1,400,078
Accounts receivable, other
319,483
277,249
Other
157,757
215,344
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(733)
(645)
Total current assets
2,732,068
2,999,354
Fixed assets:
Property, plant and equipment:
Machinery and equipment, net
265,024
278,655
Land
755,014
753,384
Other, net
369,975
358,125
Total property, plant and equipment
1,390,013
1,390,165
Intangible fixed assets:
Goodwill
140,481
135,925
Other
149,753
144,763
Total intangible fixed assets
290,235
280,689
Investments and other assets:
Investment securities
244,699
263,673
Other
210,960
220,713
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,607)
(284)
Total investments and other assets
453,052
484,101
Total fixed assets
2,133,301
2,154,956
Total assets
4,865,370
5,154,310
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Notes and accounts payable, trade
697,307
754,004
Short-term loans payable
486,701
539,200
Commercial paper
301,983
247,997
Current portion of bonds payable
－
10,000
Accounts payable, other
390,189
478,663
Income taxes payable
67,978
52,548
Provision for bonuses
17,122
14,122
Other
202,702
220,837
Total current liabilities
2,163,986
2,317,373
Non-current liabilities:
Bonds payable
150,000
140,000
Long-term loans payable
519,232
510,928
Liability for employees' retirement
60,351
57,619
benefits
Reserve for repair work
85,599
88,596
Asset retirement obligations
29,979
31,491
Other
226,913
227,249
Total non-current liabilities
1,072,076
1,055,885
Total liabilities
3,236,062
3,373,258
7
(Unit: ¥Million)
FY2022
2nd Quarter of FY2023
(As of March 31, 2023) (As of September 30, 2023)
Net assets
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
168,351
168,351
Capital surplus
451,642
451,464
Retained earnings
848,910
996,610
Treasury stock
(14,788)
(46,826)
Total shareholders' equity
1,454,116
1,569,599
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-
3,918
5,256
for-sale securities
Deferred gains (losses) on hedging
(6,431)
(5,712)
activities, net
Surplus from land revaluation
154,641
154,228
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(4,571)
31,526
Defined retirement benefit plans
12,853
12,404
Total accumulated other comprehensive
160,410
197,705
income
Noncontrolling interests
14,781
13,748
Total net assets
1,629,308
1,781,052
Total liabilities and net assets
4,865,370
5,154,310
8
