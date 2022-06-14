Log in
    5019   JP3142500002

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.

(5019)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:52 2022-06-14 pm EDT
3570.00 JPY   -3.38%
Idemitsu Kosan : (Corrections of Numerical Data) Announcement on the Acquisition of Shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited

06/14/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
June 15, 2022

Press Release

Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer:

Shunichi Kito

(Company Code: 5019, TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Munehiro Sekine, General Manager,

Investor Relations Office, Finance & Accounting Department (TEL: +81-3-3213-9307)

(Corrections of Numerical Data)[ Announcement on the Acquisition of Shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited ]

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu" or the "Company") hereby announces that there has been correction made to the above-mentioned disclosure material released on June 14,2022, at 3:00 p.m. (JST), and the corrected numerical data has been additionally sent. Note that no corrections have been made to the disclosure material.

Details of correction

There is an error in the number of employees of section 3.Overview of Seibu Oil Yamaguchi Refinery. The corrected number is underlined in the disclosure.

Error

Corrected

453

435

June 15, 2022

Press Release

Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer:

Shunichi Kito

(Company Code: 5019, TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Munehiro Sekine, General Manager,

Investor Relations Office, Finance & Accounting Department (TEL: +81-3-3213-9307)

Announcement on the Acquisition of Shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu" or the "Company") hereby announces that its board passed a resolution on June 14, 2022, to acquire shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited ("Seibu Oil") to make it a subsidiary, to terminate its product purchase agreement (product sales agreement) with Seibu Oil effective March 31, 2024, on the assumption that the termination of refinery operations at Seibu Oil's Yamaguchi Refinery in March 2024.

1. Overview and purpose for the acquisition, etc

Pursuant to Idemitsu's corporate vision for 2030, "Your Reliable Partner for Brighter Future," the Company is engaging

in technological innovation and business restructuring aimed at achieving a carbon neutral society while simultaneously fulfilling its social mission of providing stable energy supply.

Domestic petroleum product demand is expected to decrease further due to structural issues such as the aging and decreasing population, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and global trends towards decarbonization. In light of this evolving operating environment, the Company determined that a revamping of the Idemitsu group's manufacturing and supply framework is inevitable and that making Seibu Oil a subsidiary of the Company, terminating the product purchase agreement, and terminating refinery operations at Yamaguchi Refinery is the best course of action for Idemitsu.

Until the termination of refinery operations, the Company will continue to contribute to stabilizing regional energy supply and to ensure that Seibu Oil operates safely. New business development using the former site of the Yamaguchi Refinery will be considered after termination of refinery operations, while also continuing the oil tank, storage, and solar power generation businesses. The Company will cooperate with Seibu Oil in such operations and in measures towards the termination of refinery operations at Yamaguchi Refinery. Employment contracts with Seibu Oil employees will remain in place, and the Company expect that they are provided with opportunities to work actively in various capacities within the Company or Idemitsu group refinery and complex.

2. Outline of subsidiary to be transferred (Seibu Oil Company Limited)

(1)

Company name

Seibu Oil Company Limited

(2)

Location

7 Kandamitoshiro-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

Representative director and president: Satoshi Handa

(4)

Business description

Manufacturing, sales, etc. of petroleum products

(5)

Paid-in capital

JPY 8 billion

(6)

Established

June 25, 1962

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (38.00%)

(7)

Major

shareholders

and

UBE Corporation (11.00%)

shareholding ratio (as of March 31,

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Ltd. (10.79%)

2022)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (5.00%)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (5.00%)

Capital

The Company owns 38% of the target's shares

Relationship between the

Personnel

1 executive director of the Company is also a director of the

(8)

listed company and the

target

target

Business

The Company purchases petroleum products produced by

the target

(9)

Consolidated operating results and financial position of the target over the last 3 years

Fiscal year ended

March 2019

March 2020

March 2021

Consolidated net assets

32,691

32,280

28,820

(JPY millions)

Consolidated total assets

167,016

157,973

171,126

(JPY millions)

Consolidated net assets per share

10,439

9,873

10,695

(JPY)

Consolidated net sales

498,350

464,447

273,465

(JPY millions)

Consolidated operating income

4,765

1,288

(3,168)

(JPY millions)

Consolidated ordinary income

4,950

1,471

(4,421)

(JPY millions)

Net income attributable to owners

of the parent

3,518

1,072

(2,971)

(JPY millions)

Consolidated net income per share

220

67

(186)

(JPY)

Dividends per share (JPY)

70

60

30

3. Overview of Seibu Oil Yamaguchi Refinery

Location:

5 Nishioki, Sanyoonoda-shi, Yamaguchi Pref.

Refinery capacity:

Crude distillation unit : 120,000 BD

Assets owned:

crude oil refinery equipment, crude oil/product tanks, various shipping equipment

Employees:

435(as of April 1, 2022)

4. Overview of the product purchase agreement

Covered products: fuel oils (gasoline, kerosine, jet fuel, diesel oil, A type heavy oil, C type heavy oil, LPG), chemical products (xylene, benzene, etc.)

Purchase volume: about 5 million KL/year

5. Overview of Counterparties for Stock Acquisitions

(1)

Company name

UBE Corporation

(2)

Location

1978-96 Kogushi, Ube-shi, Yamaguchi Pref.

(3)

Representative

President & Representative Director: Masato Izumihara

(4)

Business description

Manufacturing, sales, etc. of chemical products, construction materials, and

machinery

(5)

Paid-in capital

58,435 million yen

(6)

Established

March 10, 1942

(7)

Net assets

394,035 million yen

(8)

Total assets

837,954 million yen

(9) Major shareholders and

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (16.53%)

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (5.66%)

shareholding ratio (as of September

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (2.05%)

30, 2021)

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account 7) (1.64%)

Nippon Life Insurance Company (1.64%)

Capital

None

Relationship between the

Personnel

None

(10)

listed company and the

Business

None

target

Related party

Not applicable

status

(1)

Company name

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

4-33 Komachi, Naka-ku,Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima Pref.

(3)

Representative

President and Director: Mareshige Shimizu

(4)

Business description

Power business, etc.

(5)

Paid-in capital

197,024 million yen

(6)

Established

May 1, 1951

(7)

Net assets

608,445 million yen

(8)

Total assets

3,566,947 million yen

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (12.07%)

(9) Major shareholders and

Yamaguchi Prefecture (9.43%)

shareholding ratio (as of September

Nippon Life Insurance Company (4.11%)

30, 2021)

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (4.04%)

Chugoku Electric Power employee stock ownership association (1.95%)

Capital

None

Relationship between the

Personnel

None

10 listed company and the

Business

None

target

Related party

Not applicable

status

(1)

Company name

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

(2)

Location

2-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-mu, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

President and CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto

(4)

Business description

Shipping, etc.

(5)

Paid-in capital

65,400 million yen

(6)

Established

December 28, 1942

(7)

Net assets

1,334,866 million yen

(8)

Total assets

2,686,701 million yen

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (14.93%)

(9) Major shareholders and

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (7.74%)

shareholding ratio (as of September

Sumitomo Mitsu Banking Corporation (2.50%)

30, 2021)

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. (2.35%)

MSIP CLIENT SECURITIES (1.61%)

Capital

None

Relationship between the

Personnel

None

(10)

listed company and the

Business

None

target

Related party

Not applicable

status

(1)

Company name

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Ltd.

(2)

Location

2-6-4 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

President & Chief Executive Officer: Shinichi Hirose

(4)

Business description

Property and casualty insurance, etc.

(5)

Paid-in capital

101,995 million yen

(6)

Established

March 20, 1944

(7)

Net assets

2,936,346 million yen

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 03:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
