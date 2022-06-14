Idemitsu Kosan : (Corrections of Numerical Data) Announcement on the Acquisition of Shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited

There is an error in the number of employees of section 3.Overview of Seibu Oil Yamaguchi Refinery. The corrected number is underlined in the disclosure.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu" or the "Company") hereby announces that there has been correction made to the above-mentioned disclosure material released on June 14,2022, at 3:00 p.m. (JST), and the corrected numerical data has been additionally sent. Note that no corrections have been made to the disclosure material.

(Corrections of Numerical Data)[ Announcement on the Acquisition of Shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited ]

June 15, 2022

Press Release

Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer:

Shunichi Kito

(Company Code: 5019, TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Munehiro Sekine, General Manager,

Investor Relations Office, Finance & Accounting Department (TEL: +81-3-3213-9307)

Announcement on the Acquisition of Shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu" or the "Company") hereby announces that its board passed a resolution on June 14, 2022, to acquire shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited ("Seibu Oil") to make it a subsidiary, to terminate its product purchase agreement (product sales agreement) with Seibu Oil effective March 31, 2024, on the assumption that the termination of refinery operations at Seibu Oil's Yamaguchi Refinery in March 2024.

1. Overview and purpose for the acquisition, etc

Pursuant to Idemitsu's corporate vision for 2030, "Your Reliable Partner for Brighter Future," the Company is engaging

in technological innovation and business restructuring aimed at achieving a carbon neutral society while simultaneously fulfilling its social mission of providing stable energy supply.

Domestic petroleum product demand is expected to decrease further due to structural issues such as the aging and decreasing population, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and global trends towards decarbonization. In light of this evolving operating environment, the Company determined that a revamping of the Idemitsu group's manufacturing and supply framework is inevitable and that making Seibu Oil a subsidiary of the Company, terminating the product purchase agreement, and terminating refinery operations at Yamaguchi Refinery is the best course of action for Idemitsu.

Until the termination of refinery operations, the Company will continue to contribute to stabilizing regional energy supply and to ensure that Seibu Oil operates safely. New business development using the former site of the Yamaguchi Refinery will be considered after termination of refinery operations, while also continuing the oil tank, storage, and solar power generation businesses. The Company will cooperate with Seibu Oil in such operations and in measures towards the termination of refinery operations at Yamaguchi Refinery. Employment contracts with Seibu Oil employees will remain in place, and the Company expect that they are provided with opportunities to work actively in various capacities within the Company or Idemitsu group refinery and complex.