Idemitsu Kosan : (Corrections of Numerical Data) Announcement on the Acquisition of Shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited
06/14/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
June 15, 2022
Press Release
Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer:
Shunichi Kito
(Company Code: 5019, TSE Prime Market)
Contact person: Munehiro Sekine, General Manager,
Investor Relations Office, Finance & Accounting Department (TEL: +81-3-3213-9307)
(Corrections of Numerical Data)[ Announcement on the Acquisition of Shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited ]
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu" or the "Company") hereby announces that there has been correction made to the above-mentioned disclosure material released on June 14,2022, at 3:00 p.m. (JST), and the corrected numerical data has been additionally sent. Note that no corrections have been made to the disclosure material.
Details of correction
There is an error in the number of employees of section 3.Overview of Seibu Oil Yamaguchi Refinery. The corrected number is underlined in the disclosure.
Error
Corrected
453
435
June 15, 2022
Press Release
Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer:
Shunichi Kito
(Company Code: 5019, TSE Prime Market)
Contact person: Munehiro Sekine, General Manager,
Investor Relations Office, Finance & Accounting Department (TEL: +81-3-3213-9307)
Announcement on the Acquisition of Shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu" or the "Company") hereby announces that its board passed a resolution on June 14, 2022, to acquire shares in Seibu Oil Company Limited ("Seibu Oil") to make it a subsidiary, to terminate its product purchase agreement (product sales agreement) with Seibu Oil effective March 31, 2024, on the assumption that the termination of refinery operations at Seibu Oil's Yamaguchi Refinery in March 2024.
1. Overview and purpose for the acquisition, etc
Pursuant to Idemitsu's corporate vision for 2030, "Your Reliable Partner for Brighter Future," the Company is engaging
in technological innovation and business restructuring aimed at achieving a carbon neutral society while simultaneously fulfilling its social mission of providing stable energy supply.
Domestic petroleum product demand is expected to decrease further due to structural issues such as the aging and decreasing population, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and global trends towards decarbonization. In light of this evolving operating environment, the Company determined that a revamping of the Idemitsu group's manufacturing and supply framework is inevitable and that making Seibu Oil a subsidiary of the Company, terminating the product purchase agreement, and terminating refinery operations at Yamaguchi Refinery is the best course of action for Idemitsu.
Until the termination of refinery operations, the Company will continue to contribute to stabilizing regional energy supply and to ensure that Seibu Oil operates safely. New business development using the former site of the Yamaguchi Refinery will be considered after termination of refinery operations, while also continuing the oil tank, storage, and solar power generation businesses. The Company will cooperate with Seibu Oil in such operations and in measures towards the termination of refinery operations at Yamaguchi Refinery. Employment contracts with Seibu Oil employees will remain in place, and the Company expect that they are provided with opportunities to work actively in various capacities within the Company or Idemitsu group refinery and complex.
2. Outline of subsidiary to be transferred (Seibu Oil Company Limited)
(1)
Company name
Seibu Oil Company Limited
(2)
Location
7 Kandamitoshiro-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Representative
Representative director and president: Satoshi Handa
(4)
Business description
Manufacturing, sales, etc. of petroleum products
(5)
Paid-in capital
JPY 8 billion
(6)
Established
June 25, 1962
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (38.00%)
(7)
Major
shareholders
and
UBE Corporation (11.00%)
shareholding ratio (as of March 31,
The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Ltd. (10.79%)
2022)
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (5.00%)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (5.00%)
Capital
The Company owns 38% of the target's shares
Relationship between the
Personnel
1 executive director of the Company is also a director of the
(8)
listed company and the
target
target
Business
The Company purchases petroleum products produced by
the target
(9)
Consolidated operating results and financial position of the target over the last 3 years
Fiscal year ended
March 2019
March 2020
March 2021
Consolidated net assets
32,691
32,280
28,820
(JPY millions)
Consolidated total assets
167,016
157,973
171,126
(JPY millions)
Consolidated net assets per share
10,439
9,873
10,695
(JPY)
Consolidated net sales
498,350
464,447
273,465
(JPY millions)
Consolidated operating income
4,765
1,288
(3,168)
(JPY millions)
Consolidated ordinary income
4,950
1,471
(4,421)
(JPY millions)
Net income attributable to owners
of the parent
3,518
1,072
(2,971)
(JPY millions)
Consolidated net income per share
220
67
(186)
(JPY)
Dividends per share (JPY)
70
60
30
3. Overview of Seibu Oil Yamaguchi Refinery
Location:
5 Nishioki, Sanyoonoda-shi, Yamaguchi Pref.
Refinery capacity:
Crude distillation unit : 120,000 BD
Assets owned:
crude oil refinery equipment, crude oil/product tanks, various shipping equipment
Employees:
435(as of April 1, 2022)
4. Overview of the product purchase agreement
Covered products: fuel oils (gasoline, kerosine, jet fuel, diesel oil, A type heavy oil, C type heavy oil, LPG), chemical products (xylene, benzene, etc.)
Purchase volume: about 5 million KL/year
5. Overview of Counterparties for Stock Acquisitions
(1)
Company name
UBE Corporation
(2)
Location
1978-96 Kogushi, Ube-shi, Yamaguchi Pref.
(3)
Representative
President & Representative Director: Masato Izumihara
(4)
Business description
Manufacturing, sales, etc. of chemical products, construction materials, and
machinery
(5)
Paid-in capital
58,435 million yen
(6)
Established
March 10, 1942
(7)
Net assets
394,035 million yen
(8)
Total assets
837,954 million yen
(9) Major shareholders and
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (16.53%)
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) (5.66%)
shareholding ratio (as of September
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (2.05%)
30, 2021)
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account 7) (1.64%)
