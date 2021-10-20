Idemitsu Kosan : (Progress of Disclosure Matters) Announcement on Conclusion of Agreement on Assignment of Petrochemicals Manufacturing Equipment

October 20, 2021

Press Release

Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer: Shunichi Kito

(Company Code: 5019, TSE, First Sect.)

(Progress of Disclosure Matters) Announcement on Conclusion of Agreement on Assignment of

Petrochemicals Manufacturing Equipment

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer: Shunichi Kito, the "Company") announces that today it has concluded an agreement with ENEOS Corporation (Representative Director, President: Katsuyuki Ota, "ENEOS") regarding the assignment of petrochemicals manufacturing equipment located at the ENEOS Chita Plant after the Company has been working on the consideration of this assignment as described in the "Announcement on Conclusion of Basic Memorandum Regarding Consideration toward Purchase of Petrochemicals Manufacturing Equipment" disclosed on October 27, 2020, as follows.