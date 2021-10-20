Log in
    5019   JP3142500002

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.

(5019)
  Report
Idemitsu Kosan : (Progress of Disclosure Matters) Announcement on Conclusion of Agreement on Assignment of Petrochemicals Manufacturing Equipment

10/20/2021
October 20, 2021

Press Release

Company Name: Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer: Shunichi Kito

(Company Code: 5019, TSE, First Sect.)

Contact person: Munehiro Sekine, General Manager, Investor Relations Office, Finance & Accounting Department (TEL: +81-3-3213-9307)

(Progress of Disclosure Matters) Announcement on Conclusion of Agreement on Assignment of

Petrochemicals Manufacturing Equipment

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer: Shunichi Kito, the "Company") announces that today it has concluded an agreement with ENEOS Corporation (Representative Director, President: Katsuyuki Ota, "ENEOS") regarding the assignment of petrochemicals manufacturing equipment located at the ENEOS Chita Plant after the Company has been working on the consideration of this assignment as described in the "Announcement on Conclusion of Basic Memorandum Regarding Consideration toward Purchase of Petrochemicals Manufacturing Equipment" disclosed on October 27, 2020, as follows.

  1. Manufacturing Equipment Subject to Assignment
    Paraxylene manufacturing plant: 400 thousand tons/year (including ancillary facilities such as a transalkylation unit)
    Paraxylene: used as raw material for terephthalic acid (PTA: high purity terephthalic acid, DMT: dimethyl terephthalate) which is an intermediate material in polyester (fiber (yarn and cotton), PET resin). The Company owns manufacturing devices of 479 thousand tons/year in Japan.
  2. Background to and Purpose of Assignment
    To prepare for the structural decline in demand for domestic petroleum products and the growth of the petroleum products market associated with the economic growth of Asia, the Company has been working to integrate its refining and chemistry businesses. In particular, as the decline in demand for gasoline fraction is expected to accelerate, the utilization of such gasoline fraction for production and supply of high value-added petroleum raw materials more than ever is an important issue for improving the overall group refineries' competitiveness and maximizing their value. This assignment is intended to address this issue.
  3. Future Outlook
    Subject to completion of the business combination review of the Fair Trade Commission and other procedures, the Company aims to complete this assignment on October 1, 2022.

There is no impact on the Company's business performance in the current fiscal year. The Company will promptly announce what should be disclosed if it arises in the future.

Location: Kitahamamachi 25, Chita City, Aichi Prefecture

Beginning of operation: 1973

Site area: Approximately 1,300,000 square meters

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
