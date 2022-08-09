Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5019   JP3142500002

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.

(5019)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
3420.00 JPY   +3.17%
05:27aIdemitsu lifts annual profit forecast on higher oil and coal prices
RE
02:16aIDEMITSU KOSAN : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022（PDF：391KB）
PU
08/05Idemitsu restarts 150,000-bpd Hokkaido CDU on July 25 after maintenance
RE
Idemitsu lifts annual profit forecast on higher oil and coal prices

08/09/2022 | 05:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co. in Ichihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's second-biggest oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast by 70% after reporting record first-quarter earnings, buoyed by higher prices of oil and thermal coal.

Like global energy companies, Idemitsu has benefited from stronger crude oil prices, which translate into higher prices for refined products and increased inventory values.

Oil prices have hovered above $100 per barrel in the April to June quarter on tight supplies following Western sanctions on Russia, a major producer, and as energy consumption returned to near pre-pandemic levels.

Idemitsu now predicts a net profit of record 280 billion yen ($2.1 billion) for the year to March 31, against its May estimate of 165 billion yen. It also beat a mean forecast of 207 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of nine analysts.

"Surging prices of oil and coal and a weaker yen contributed to strong first-quarter results and an upgrade of our full-year forecast," Yoshitaka Onuma, general manager of the finance department, told a news conference.

Its net profit for the April-to-June first quarter nearly doubled to 245 billion yen.

"Robust petroleum product margins in Singapore also led to higher earnings in exports," Onuma said, adding Idemitsu's export volume is expected to increase 53.5% this year from a year earlier, also helped by higher operation rates at its refineries.

Refinery run rates came to 82% in the first-quarter, above an annual rate of 77% last year.

Idemitsu lifted its annual assumption of Brent oil prices to $105.1 a barrel from its May estimate of $102.5, spot Australian thermal coal prices to $310.1 a tonne from $180, and the yen's exchange rate to 133.6 yen per U.S. dollar from 120 yen.

"The global coal market has tightened as Russian supply has fallen amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, boosting demand for Australian coal as an alternative," Onuma said, adding soaring prices of natural gas in Europe had also boosted coal demand as substitute.

"We don't think the tight supply situation will change anytime soon," he said.

($1 = 134.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -3.54% 2.585 Delayed Quote.0.00%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 3.17% 3420 Delayed Quote.12.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.68% 95.56 Delayed Quote.21.13%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.44% 5801.32 Real-time Quote.-7.19%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.03% 490.4416 Real-time Quote.18.10%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.69% 360.7454 Real-time Quote.116.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.54% 60.185 Delayed Quote.-19.25%
WTI -0.88% 89.561 Delayed Quote.17.49%
Financials
Sales 2023 8 538 B 63 416 M 63 416 M
Net income 2023 200 B 1 482 M 1 482 M
Net Debt 2023 1 226 B 9 106 M 9 106 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,89x
Yield 2023 4,00%
Capitalization 986 B 7 320 M 7 320 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 14 209
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3 315,00 JPY
Average target price 3 906,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shunichi Kito President & Representative Director
Noriaki Sakai Chief Financial Officer
Takeo Kikkawa Independent Outside Director
Mackenzie Clugston Independent Outside Director
Mitsunobu Koshiba Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.12.87%7 320
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.7.38%17 187
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION41.24%10 525
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-4.28%6 617
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-29.05%3 855
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.77.14%3 813