Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5019   JP3142500002

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.

(5019)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-14 am EST
3200.00 JPY   +0.95%
02:27aJapan's Idemitsu Kosan cuts full-year forecast on lower oil prices
RE
01:08aIdemitsu Kosan : Presentation on Results for the 3rd Quarter FY2022
PU
01:08aIdemitsu Kosan : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Idemitsu Kosan cuts full-year forecast on lower oil prices

02/14/2023 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Idemitsu Kosan's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, revised its full fiscal year net profit forecast down by 32% to 220 billion yen ($1.7 billion) on Tuesday, expecting lower oil prices and stronger yen to hit earnings.

The revision follows a similar step by Japan's top refiner Eneos Holdings Inc, which last week slashed its full-year net profit forecast down by 58% to 140 billion yen, as lower oil prices and stronger yen are set to hit inventory valuation.

Idemitsu said on Tuesday its inventory valuation was expected to decrease on assumption of Dubai oil prices at $80 per barrel and yen rate at 130 per U.S. dollar, a change from $90 per barrel and 145 yen per U.S. dollar, respectively.

"While trends in the business environment remain unclear amid concerns of an economic slowdown due to global inflation on the one hand and expectations of recovery in demand due to relaxation of the zero-COVID policy in China on the other, forecasts were revised to reflect the recent drop in crude oil prices, the correction of JPY depreciation," it said.

Idemitsu's net profit in April-December increased 25% to 250 billion yen, supported by gains from asset disposure. Sales were up 55% at 7.2 trillion yen on gains in petroleum products, basic chemicals, renewables and other businesses.

The company also said it would spend 60 billion yen to buy back 9.7% of its shares, and will cancel them by March-end 2024 "to increase mid- to long-term shareholder value".

($1 = 131.9700 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.40% 86.1 Delayed Quote.0.56%
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.98% 462.5 Delayed Quote.2.23%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 0.95% 3200 Delayed Quote.3.26%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.31% 436.5339 Real-time Quote.-0.47%
WTI -0.07% 79.345 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
All news about IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
02:27aJapan's Idemitsu Kosan cuts full-year forecast on lower oil prices
RE
01:08aIdemitsu Kosan : Presentation on Results for the 3rd Quarter FY2022
PU
01:08aIdemitsu Kosan : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
PU
02/06S.Africa's Thungela says emerging markets will want coal for decades
RE
02/05Toray Industries, Inc., and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Agrees to Build Supply Chain for ..
CI
02/03Japan's Idemitsu Kosan to sell Australia coal mine in renewable shift
AQ
02/03Japan's Idemitsu Kosan to sell Australia coal mine to Thungela for $240 mln
RE
02/03Japan's Idemitsu Kosan to sell its stake in Australia's Ensham coal mine
RE
01/26Japan sets carbon capture roadmap with 6-12 million tonne/year target by 2030
RE
01/13Vietnam requests aid from Japan for mega railway, refinery projects
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 087 B 68 436 M 68 436 M
Net income 2023 305 B 2 298 M 2 298 M
Net Debt 2023 1 201 B 9 045 M 9 045 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,11x
Yield 2023 3,79%
Capitalization 943 B 7 099 M 7 099 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 14 209
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3 170,00 JPY
Average target price 3 950,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shunichi Kito President & Representative Director
Noriaki Sakai Chief Financial Officer
Takeo Kikkawa Independent Outside Director
Mackenzie Clugston Independent Outside Director
Mitsunobu Koshiba Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.3.26%7 099
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.28%18 166
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-1.28%16 474
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION6.82%11 050
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-8.00%7 121
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED5.30%4 106