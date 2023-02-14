Japan's Idemitsu Kosan cuts full-year forecast on lower oil prices

The revision follows a similar step by Japan's top refiner Eneos Holdings Inc, which last week slashed its full-year net profit forecast down by 58% to 140 billion yen, as lower oil prices and stronger yen are set to hit inventory valuation.

Idemitsu said on Tuesday its inventory valuation was expected to decrease on assumption of Dubai oil prices at $80 per barrel and yen rate at 130 per U.S. dollar, a change from $90 per barrel and 145 yen per U.S. dollar, respectively.

"While trends in the business environment remain unclear amid concerns of an economic slowdown due to global inflation on the one hand and expectations of recovery in demand due to relaxation of the zero-COVID policy in China on the other, forecasts were revised to reflect the recent drop in crude oil prices, the correction of JPY depreciation," it said.

Idemitsu's net profit in April-December increased 25% to 250 billion yen, supported by gains from asset disposure. Sales were up 55% at 7.2 trillion yen on gains in petroleum products, basic chemicals, renewables and other businesses.

The company also said it would spend 60 billion yen to buy back 9.7% of its shares, and will cancel them by March-end 2024 "to increase mid- to long-term shareholder value".

($1 = 131.9700 yen)

