    5019   JP3142500002

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.

(5019)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/05 11:56:14 pm EDT
3750.00 JPY   +4.02%
12:02aJapan's Nikkei reverses early losses on tech recovery; energy shares rally
RE
06/05IDEMITSU KOSAN : Announcement on the construction of a geothermal power plant in Yuzawa City, Akita Prefecture
PU
05/29Idemitsu Kosan Unit Establishes Investigation Committee after Breach of Quality Control Act
MT
Japan's Nikkei reverses early losses on tech recovery; energy shares rally

06/06/2022 | 12:02am EDT
TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains erasing earlier losses on Monday, helped by a turn up in U.S. stock futures and a rise in Chinese equities, while energy stocks rallied on higher oil prices.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.30% to 27,844.26 by the midday break, after starting the session down at 27,523.95 on tech-led losses on Wall Street from the end of last week.

Tech was still Nikkei's worst performing sub sector, down 0.27%, but stocks including chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron swung to a 1.15% gain by the break.

Energy was by far the best performing sub sector, soaring 2.54%, with Idemitsu Kosan and ENEOS gaining 3.47% and 3.23%, respectively.

The broader Topix added 0.1%.

U.S. Nasdaq futures gained 0.65% on Monday, after the index lost 2.67% on Friday as a strong U.S. jobs report raised fears of very aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. S&P 500 futures signalled a 0.48% rebound, following a 1.63% slide for the stock benchmark.

Other notable gainers on the Nikkei included Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing, rising 1.47%, and Nintendo advancing 0.73%.

Travel stocks got a boost from expectations for a restart to the government's GoTo Travel campaign, with airline ANA Holdings rising 2.66% and travel agent H.I.S. up 2.15%. (Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2.80% 2590 Delayed Quote.4.78%
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.77% 556.5 Delayed Quote.24.56%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.72% 68700 Delayed Quote.2.36%
H.I.S. CO., LTD. 2.50% 2337 Delayed Quote.21.98%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 4.02% 3750 Delayed Quote.22.74%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 0.80% 57870 Delayed Quote.6.97%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 1.13% 60630 Delayed Quote.-9.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 645 B 50 830 M 50 830 M
Net income 2022 269 B 2 061 M 2 061 M
Net Debt 2022 1 157 B 8 853 M 8 853 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,95x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 1 072 B 8 198 M 8 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 14 044
Free-Float 70,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3 605,00 JPY
Average target price 3 850,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shunichi Kito President & Representative Director
Noriaki Sakai Chief Financial Officer
Takeo Kikkawa Independent Outside Director
Mackenzie Clugston Independent Outside Director
Mitsunobu Koshiba Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.22.74%8 198
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.3.35%15 732
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION61.20%11 795
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-1.80%7 286
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-13.41%4 333
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.77.66%4 158