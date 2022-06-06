Japan's Nikkei reverses early losses on tech recovery; energy shares rally

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains erasing earlier losses on Monday, helped by a turn up in U.S. stock futures and a rise in Chinese equities, while energy stocks rallied on higher oil prices.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.30% to 27,844.26 by the midday break, after starting the session down at 27,523.95 on tech-led losses on Wall Street from the end of last week.

Tech was still Nikkei's worst performing sub sector, down 0.27%, but stocks including chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron swung to a 1.15% gain by the break.

Energy was by far the best performing sub sector, soaring 2.54%, with Idemitsu Kosan and ENEOS gaining 3.47% and 3.23%, respectively.

The broader Topix added 0.1%.

U.S. Nasdaq futures gained 0.65% on Monday, after the index lost 2.67% on Friday as a strong U.S. jobs report raised fears of very aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. S&P 500 futures signalled a 0.48% rebound, following a 1.63% slide for the stock benchmark.

Other notable gainers on the Nikkei included Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing, rising 1.47%, and Nintendo advancing 0.73%.

Travel stocks got a boost from expectations for a restart to the government's GoTo Travel campaign, with airline ANA Holdings rising 2.66% and travel agent H.I.S. up 2.15%. (Editing by Rashmi Aich)