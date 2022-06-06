Japan's Nikkei reverses early losses on tech recovery; energy shares rally

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eked
out small gains erasing earlier losses on Monday, helped by a
turn up in U.S. stock futures and a rise in Chinese equities,
while energy stocks rallied on higher oil prices.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.30% to 27,844.26 by
the midday break, after starting the session down at 27,523.95
on tech-led losses on Wall Street from the end of last week.
Tech was still Nikkei's worst performing sub sector, down
0.27%, but stocks including chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo
Electron swung to a 1.15% gain by the break.
Energy was by far the best performing sub sector, soaring
2.54%, with Idemitsu Kosan and ENEOS gaining
3.47% and 3.23%, respectively.
The broader Topix added 0.1%.
U.S. Nasdaq futures gained 0.65% on Monday, after the
index lost 2.67% on Friday as a strong U.S. jobs report
raised fears of very aggressive Federal Reserve policy
tightening. S&P 500 futures signalled a 0.48% rebound,
following a 1.63% slide for the stock benchmark.
Other notable gainers on the Nikkei included Uniqlo store
operator Fast Retailing, rising 1.47%, and Nintendo
advancing 0.73%.
Travel stocks got a boost from expectations for a restart to
the government's GoTo Travel campaign, with airline ANA Holdings
rising 2.66% and travel agent H.I.S. up 2.15%.
