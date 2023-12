Dec 29 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd:

* VIETNAM'S NGHI SON REFINERY SAYS IT HAD OUTPUT OF 7.6 MILLION TONS OF PRODUCTS THIS YEAR

* VIETNAM'S NGHI SON REFINERY: 2023 REVENUES ESTIMATED AT $6.4 BILLION

* VIETNAM'S 200,000-BPD NGHI SON REFINERY: MAINTENANCE THIS YEAR ALLOWS IT TO OPERATE AT 117% OF DESIGNED CAPACITY (Reporting by Khanh Vu)