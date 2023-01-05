Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5019   JP3142500002

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.

(5019)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56 2023-01-05 pm EST
3005.00 JPY   +1.28%
01/05Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown
RE
01/05Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown
RE
01/05Japan's Idemitsu restarts Yokkaichi No.2 CDU after maintenance
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown

01/05/2023 | 09:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Jan 5 (Reuters) -

Output from Vietnam's largest oil refinery is expected to fall by 20%-25% during the first 10 days of January as its residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit has been shut down due to a technical problem, the government said on Thursday.

The 200,000-barrel-per-day Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical has a leak at the RFCC unit, the government said in a statement.

Reuters first reported on the shutdown late last month.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked fuel traders to increase their imports to compensate for the shortfall "to ensure sufficient fuels for the local market until the end of the first quarter," the government said.

As a result, Petrolimex has issued tenders since Dec. 30 to buy at least three cargoes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for January to February arrival to cover this shortage in the local market, several trading sources said.

Nghi Son refinery is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1% by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.86% 79.48 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 1.28% 3005 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. 0.91% 2992 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
PETROVIETNAM FERTILIZER AND CHEMICALS CORPORATION - -0.89% 44600 End-of-day quote.3.84%
PETROVIETNAM GASCORPORATION 1.52% 106600 End-of-day quote.5.02%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX 1.24% 792.807 Real-time Quote.-8.42%
WTI 0.54% 74.628 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
All news about IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
01/05Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown
RE
01/05Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown
RE
01/05Japan's Idemitsu restarts Yokkaichi No.2 CDU after maintenance
RE
2022Vietnam's largest refinery's RFCC unit shut for troubleshooting - sources
RE
2022Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
2022Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
2022Japanese shares track Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
2022Japan sounds out oil refiners on buying Russian oil from Sakhalin-2 -sources
RE
2022Japan sounds out oil refiners on buying Russian oil from Sakhalin-2 -sources
RE
2022Idemitsu sees cleaner fuels making profit contribution by 2030
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 9 189 B 68 789 M 68 789 M
Net income 2023 292 B 2 187 M 2 187 M
Net Debt 2023 1 280 B 9 583 M 9 583 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,98x
Yield 2023 4,04%
Capitalization 882 B 6 604 M 6 604 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 14 209
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 967,00 JPY
Average target price 3 950,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shunichi Kito President & Representative Director
Noriaki Sakai Chief Financial Officer
Takeo Kikkawa Independent Outside Director
Mackenzie Clugston Independent Outside Director
Mitsunobu Koshiba Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-2.57%6 734
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.4.30%17 829
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA2.37%17 357
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION0.00%10 077
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-7.87%7 526
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED5.30%3 969