Identillect Technologies Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.167922 million compared to USD 0.15647 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.123401 million compared to USD 0.023874 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.333917 million compared to USD 0.314618 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.214254 million compared to USD 0.13259 million a year ago.
Identillect Technologies Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:38 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023