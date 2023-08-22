Identillect Technologies Corp. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the development of an e-mail encryption software solution through its subsidiary, Identillect Inc. It offers Delivery Trust software, which is an e-mail encryption technology and a multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails. Its products include Delivery Trust Outlook Add-In; Delivery Trust O365 Add-In; Delivery Trust Gmail Plugin; Delivery Trust Web Only, and Delivery Trust Email Integrity. Delivery Trust's features include Secure Scan, Gmail Add-In, Multi-factor authentication (MFA),Office 365 Add-In, and Outlook Add-In. Secure Scan protects from sending delicate information insecurely using a predefined dictionary or smart pattern matching technology. Gmail Add-In sends and receives encrypted email in Gmail for the chrome browser using its convenient chrome extension. The MFA requires the recipient to enter a passcode texted to their phone before they can read the email.

Sector Software