    ID8   AU0000021800

IDENTITII LIMITED

(ID8)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/24 12:10:14 am
0.086 AUD   -9.47%
Identitii : Application for quotation of securities - ID8

01/24/2022 | 02:14am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IDENTITII LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 24, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ID8

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,068,750

21/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

IDENTITII LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

83603107044

1.3

ASX issuer code

ID8

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Shares issued with Shareholder approval received at the Company's Annual General Meeting

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

ID8 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

21/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,693,750

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

1,131,250 shares issued in consideration for 50% of capital raising fees and 562,500 shares issued in consideration for investor relations and marketing services.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.160000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To fund the retirement of debt

Number of +securities to be quoted

375,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares issued in consideration for marketing and branding services

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.080000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To fund the retirement of debt

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Identitii Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,46 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
Net income 2021 -5,83 M -4,18 M -4,18 M
Net cash 2021 4,46 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,8 M 13,6 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,54x
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends IDENTITII LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Rayment Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
James Andrew-Smith Chief Information Officer
Elliot Shepherd Chief Technology Officer
Benjamin Buckingham Chief Operating Officer
Steve James Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDENTITII LIMITED-20.83%14
ACCENTURE PLC-19.04%212 118
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.55%190 800
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.22%116 001
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.41%100 701
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.94%91 495