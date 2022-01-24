Identitii : Application for quotation of securities - ID8

Number of +securities to be quoted
1,693,750
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
1,131,250 shares issued in consideration for 50% of capital raising fees and 562,500 shares issued in consideration for investor relations and marketing services.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.160000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To fund the retirement of debt
Number of +securities to be quoted
375,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares issued in consideration for marketing and branding services
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.080000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To fund the retirement of debt