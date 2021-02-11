Log in
IDENTIV, INC.

IDENTIV, INC.

(INVE)
February Partner Spotlight: Raphaela “Ela” O'Brien, President AIVI Global

02/11/2021 | 04:12pm EST
Welcome to Identiv's first partner spotlight of 2021. In this blog series, we nominate outstanding Identiv partners, highlight their successes, and find out what inspires them.

This month, meet Raphaela 'Ela' O'Brien, president of AIVI Global, a woman- and minority-owned smart home and automation systems business. We sat down with her to learn more about her company and personal interests, and she offered some good advice for anyone planning on becoming a new business owner.
Smart Newcomer AIVI Global

AIVI Global is new on the security scene. The company was founded in 2019 and offers a variety of packages from smart home to home theater, security, and even wellness packages.

While the business might be new, Ela's security knowledge is not: she has followed Identiv's growth trajectory for years and knew she wanted to team up with Identiv for its access control products when starting her business.

Ela's clients include residential projects, churches, assisted living facilities, and small businesses. She says that, pandemic aside, her business is still standing thanks to her network, client relationships, and a community that trusts her.

AIVI Global is about providing something that makes life easier and hassle-free for people and businesses, and that is what makes the work so important for Ela. She loves to hear how great automation is and how spoiled people feel once they have that technology in their lives.

When Ela is not delighting her customers, she is jamming to Donna Summers 'She Works Hard for the Money', spending time with her family, golfing, or riding horses and practicing dressage, an equestrian sport likened to teaching horses to dance. Describing herself in five words, Ela says she is motivated, energetic, inspired, hopeful, and enthusiastic.

As a leading manufacturer of integrated security and identity systems for global markets, Identiv's success depends on the mutual respect and long-term loyalty built with our partners. Thanks to our best-in-class partners like Ela and AIVI Global, we can provide innovative solutions around the world.

Learn more about Identiv's partners and partner program.

Disclaimer

Identiv Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 21:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
