IDENTIV, INC.

(INVE)
Identiv Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

04/07/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
FREMONT, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVE) today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by Identiv. In addition, Identiv expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

B. Riley Securities is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as lead manager and Northland Capital Markets is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on March 25, 2021. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and, when available, may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th St. North, Ste. 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Identiv, Inc.

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as those, among others, relating to Identiv’s expectations regarding the completion and timing of the public offering, and its expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Identiv is contained in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering and are detailed from time to time in Identiv’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Identiv disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Identiv, Inc.

Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -312x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 198 M 198 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 86,2%
Technical analysis trends IDENTIV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,33 $
Last Close Price 10,93 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Humphreys Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra Wallach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Ernest Ousley Chairman
Manfred Mueller Chief Operating Officer & General Manager-Identity
Gary Alan Kremen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDENTIV, INC.28.59%198
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.05%80 511
GARMIN LTD.14.09%26 153
ALLEGION PLC12.99%11 931
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.46%11 768
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.31.60%7 562
