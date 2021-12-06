Identiv Appoints Amir Khoshniyati as General Manager and Vice President, Transponder Business

Appointment Accelerates Leadership in RFID Market by Expanding Sales, Business Development, Product Management, and R&D Teams

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced Amir Khoshniyati as General Manager and Vice President, Transponder Business. Mr. Khoshniyati is responsible for the company’s global radio frequency identification (RFID) technology solutions business. The appointment reinforces Identiv’s high-momentum growth and success in the RFID segment across several industries, including healthcare, mobility, and smart packaging.



Mr. Khoshniyati joined Identiv in August 2021 as Vice President of Business Development, Americas. He brings exceptional global experience across all facets of near-field communication (NFC), RFID, and the IoT. Prior to Identiv, Mr. Khoshniyati served in senior-level business operations positions with leading RFID manufacturers, including Avery Dennison and Smartrac Technology.



“Identiv’s transponder business is well-positioned for continued accelerated growth under Amir’s leadership while also having built a strong partner ecosystem which includes a mix of leading suppliers, converters, and system integrators,” said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO. “We have also invested substantially in our Singapore-based production site and will continue to do so to further scale beyond our nine-figure production capabilities.”

“As we look to capitalize on the volatility of the market with the innovative and specialized products in our portfolio, we are equally focused on expanding the RFID team through 2022 to complement our ongoing growth,” said Mr. Khoshniyati. “We will continue adding experienced and dynamic team members in sales, business development, product management, and R&D across all regions.”

Identiv's RFID and NFC solutions verify identities and security in the IoT and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, books, toys, athletic apparel, perishables, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s NFC app development, MedTech and pharma, authentication, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, tracking, cold chain, sensing, eco-friendly, and UHF solutions let you create your own products, ecosystems, and experiences.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .



