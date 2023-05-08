Advanced search
    INVE   US45170X2053

IDENTIV, INC.

(INVE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:15:35 2023-05-08 pm EDT
6.205 USD   -3.80%
Identiv Expands bitse.io IoT Platform with the addition of Specialty NFC Tags from STMicroelectronics

05/08/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Includes new sustainable and tiny tag form factors from ST that can be enhanced and managed by bitse.io

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced further growth in its bitse.io IoT platform for tag commissioning and launching brand experiences with the inclusion of new near-field communication (NFC) tags in specialty form factors from STMicroelectronics (ST). Now, the bitse.io platform can easily enhance and manage these tags.

Identiv and ST are expanding their collaboration to include the new ST25TN renewable paper tag and ST25TV 7x7 mm Tiny Tag. ST25TV features a capacitance of 99.7pF for the best performance on a small surface and is available with a tamper detection interface. These unique form factors can be seamlessly encoded and connected to customizable brand experiences on-the-spot with Identiv’s bitse.io IoT platform.

bitse.io is a powerful, easy to manage platform combining physical IoT-enabled tags and data management, spanning RFID, near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and other active engagement solutions with capabilities for tag commissioning, consumer experience, and data analytics. Brands can now choose the new sustainable tags for an eco-friendly experience with a low carbon footprint, or the tiny tags to make even the smallest object interactive, ideal for medical applications, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products with limited space.

“Identiv is proud to continue expanding its collaborative relationship with ST through our innovative, specialty NFC tags along with our recent advancement into SaaS solutions with bitse.io,” said Amir Khoshniyati, VP/GM IoT Business, Identiv. “Every day, millions of people set data in motion by using IoT-enabled technology to connect physical objects to the digital world. Our relationship with ST, combined with our industry-leading value-add capabilities that include converting and encoding services, strengthen Identiv’s position as a leader in IoT.”

“Our growing collaboration with Identiv has enabled their ability to express our NFC tag IC performance and use our high-capacitance ST25TV Type 5 NFC Forum tag to its full potential, making antenna inlays as small as 7x7mm,” said Gianmarco Ferrari, NFC Senior Marketing Manager, Americas, STMicroelectronics. “In addition, the bitse.io platform helps brands design customer engagement experiences with our ST25TN Type 2 NFC Forum tags, and by using Identiv eco-friendly inlays, our customers can reach a broader, sustainable IoT market.”

Identiv and ST will demonstrate ST’s NFC Tag ICs and Identiv’s inlay solution-enabling bitse.io platform, along with other IoT experiences, in booth 511 at RFID Journal LIVE! 2023, May 9 - 11, 2023 in Orlando, Fla.

Identiv’s innovative IoT-enabling RFID, NFC, AND BLE solutions verify identities and security, and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, packaging, mobile device accessories, books, athletic apparel, wine and spirits, perishables, and pharmaceuticals.

To purchase the new tags from Identiv and ST, request a tag bag for $13 USD. To get started with bitse.io, book a custom demo today. For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact transponder_sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.


© Business Wire 2023
