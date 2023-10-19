Empowering federal and local government, schools, hospitals, airports, banks, and retailers with real-time situational awareness and data-driven decision-making in complex security environments

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), launches Vision AI, a high-performance video analytics solution that transforms how users perceive, interpret, and act on visual data. Specifically designed to meet the critical needs of various sectors — including government, healthcare, education, retail, manufacturing, banks, smart cities, event venues, and public transportation hubs — Vision AI provides unparalleled video analytics capabilities.

With Vision AI, standard security cameras become proactive, intelligent detection systems that enable real-time monitoring and analysis suitable for a wide range of applications in any industry. Vision AI can power use case scenarios such as:

Perimeter Protection: Automatically identifying suspicious behavior or unattended items

Emergency Response: Deploying immediate alerts and lockdown procedures in case of emergencies

Loss Prevention: Flagging potential shoplifting activities

Restricted Access: Monitor and control access to highly secure areas

Quality Control: Automatically identifying defective products on an assembly line

Customer Behavior Analysis: Monitoring customer interactions with products to improve store layouts and marketing strategies

As the newest addition to the Velocity Vision Ecosystem, Vision AI seamlessly integrates into Velocity Vision video management system (VMS) and Velocity security management system for a comprehensive, single-pane-of-glass solution that offers complete situational awareness. Furthermore, the sophisticated analytics delivered by Vision AI via a user-friendly business dashboard satisfy the growing need among enterprises to leverage business intelligence (BI) and actionable insights, empowering data-driven decision-making.

“Vision AI enhances our Velocity Vision VMS by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to create total situational awareness in installations of all sizes,” said Mike Taylor, VP Global Sales, Identiv. “With Vision AI, integrators and end users can accomplish more without the need for additional headcount, delivering the most attractive total cost of ownership in the video analytics market.”

Get the Power of Advanced Video Analytics

Vision AI is a flexible solution designed to be easily installed, managed, and maintained. The solution is compatible with a wide range of camera models and can be deployed in cloud or on-premises environments for a truly tailored implementation. With features designed for high availability and redundancy, Vision AI minimizes downtime and ensures data integrity. To see it in action or deploy the solution, book a demo, call +1 888.809.8880, or contact sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

