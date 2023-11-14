Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during the fourth quarter of 2023:

Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference:

Holding one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in New York City

Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference:

Holding one-on-one meetings on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in New York City

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Identiv’s investor relations team at IR@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

