    INVE   US45170X2053

IDENTIV, INC.

(INVE)
Identiv Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 5 PM ET

07/22/2021 | 07:01am EDT
FREMONT, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, will release its financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on that day at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to review and discuss the company's results for the second quarter 2021.

Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Time: 5 PM ET (2 PM PT)
Toll-Free Number: +1 888.506.0062
International Number: +1 973.528.0011
Call ID: 490856
Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5 - 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 949.574.3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here.

The replay of the call will be available after 8 PM ET on the same day through August 17, 2021 under +1 877.481.4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1 919.882.2331 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 41949.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Sophie Pearson
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:
press@identiv.com


