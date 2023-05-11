Advanced search
    INVE   US45170X2053

IDENTIV, INC.

(INVE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
6.540 USD   -3.25%
07:04aIdentiv Sets Second Quarter 2023 Financial Conference Schedule
BU
05/09Identiv to Showcase the IoT in Motion at RFID Journal LIVE! 2023
BU
05/08Identiv Expands bitse.io IoT Platform with the addition of Specialty NFC Tags from STMicroelectronics
BU
Identiv Sets Second Quarter 2023 Financial Conference Schedule

05/11/2023 | 07:04am EDT
Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during the second quarter of 2023.

  • B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference:
    Presenting in-person on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1 PM PDT
  • Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference:
    Holding one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Identiv’s investor relations team at IR@identiv.com.

Management will also be hosting a Fireside Chat presentation with Lake Street Capital Markets on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11 AM PDT.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.


© Business Wire 2023
07:04aIdentiv Sets Second Quarter 2023 Financial Conference Schedule
BU
05/09Identiv to Showcase the IoT in Motion at RFID Journal LIVE! 2023
BU
05/08Identiv Expands bitse.io IoT Platform with the addition of Specialty NFC Tags from STMi..
BU
05/08Identiv, Inc. Expands bitse.io IoT Platform with the addition of Specialty NFC Tags fro..
CI
05/05ProQure and Identiv Partner to Launch Innovative NFC Type 2 Tags for Large-Scale NFC De..
CI
05/04Transcript : Identiv, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Identiv Reports First Quarter 2023 Business Results
BU
05/04Earnings Flash (INVE) IDENTIV Reports Q1 Revenue $26M, vs. Street Est of $25.6M
MT
05/04Identiv, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023
CI
05/04Identiv, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 125 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,18 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -44,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 343
Free-Float 88,9%
Identiv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IDENTIV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,54 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Humphreys Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin Scarpulla Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Ernest Ousley Chairman
Manfred Mueller Chief Operating Officer & General Manager-Identity
Gary Alan Kremen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDENTIV, INC.-9.67%149
HEXAGON AB5.28%30 203
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.05%21 564
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.67%19 472
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.99%13 977
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-10.50%11 598
