Identiv Sets Second Quarter 2023 Financial Conference Schedule

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during the second quarter of 2023.

B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference:

Presenting in-person on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1 PM PDT

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference:

Holding one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Identiv’s investor relations team at IR@identiv.com.

Management will also be hosting a Fireside Chat presentation with Lake Street Capital Markets on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11 AM PDT.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005061/en/