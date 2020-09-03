Log in
IDENTIV, INC.

IDENTIV, INC.

(INVE)
Identiv Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

09/03/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of secure identification and physical security, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:

9th Annual Gateway Conference
Thursday, September 10 at 11 AM PT
22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Monday, September 14 at 1:30 PM PT

4th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference
Thursday, September 17 (one-on-one meetings only)

Identiv management will discuss the company’s Q2 2020 financial results, including sequential revenue growth, 36% year-over-year RFID growth, 23% year-over-year smart card security reader growth, and 28% year-over-year growth in federal government access security solutions. Management will also provide business updates, including the accelerating adoption of NFC, which is reflected in Identiv’s record backlog and projected 80% year-over-year growth in RFID in 2020. Further business catalysts to be presented include recent releases of recurring revenue-based COVID-19 response solutions across occupancy tracking, NFC-based temperature tracking, and the potential impact of these growth drivers going into 2021.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Identiv management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 949.574.3860.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv’s mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
