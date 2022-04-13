Identiv : Winners of the 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards Announced

Original release syndicated via IoT Evolution.
Shelton, CT, April 13, 2022 - TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, in conjunction with its partner Crossfire Media, today announced the winners of the 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards, presented by IoT Evolution World.
The award honors the best, most innovative products and solutions powering the Industrial Internet of Things. Nominated solutions must have been available for deployment within the past twelve months as judged by the editors of IoT Evolution World magazine.
"Congratulations to recipients of 2022 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I marvel at how these innovative products and solutions are driving efficiency and productivity gains for their customers. With our partners at Crossfire Media, we all look forward to seeing how their current and future offerings will continue to shape the IIoT landscape."
Winners of the 2022 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in IoT Evolution World.
2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award Recipients
-
Advantech
ADAM-6717: 8AI/5DI/4DO Intelligent I/O Gateway
-
Advantech
UNO-2271G V2
-
Advantech
Ei-52 Edge Intelligence Systems
-
Aspen Technologies
AIoT Hub
-
Barracuda Networks
Barracuda Secure Connector
-
Blues Wireless
Blues Wireless Notecard
-
DH2i
DxOdyssey for IoT
-
Digi International
Digi IX20 4G LTE router
-
Finite State
Finite State Binary Analysis Platform
-
FreeWave Technologies
FreeWave Edge
-
Honeywell
Honeywell Forge
-
Incognito Software Systems Inc
Unified Enterprise IoT Platform
-
Inpixon
Inpixon RTLS
-
Internet of Everything Corp.
Eden platform
-
Lantronix Inc.
G520 Series Cellular Gateways
-
Litmus
Litmus Edge
-
Monnit
ALTA Wireless IECEx Sensors
-
Morse Micro
MM61xx family of SoCs
-
MultiTech
MultiTech OneBox™ Kits
-
Perle Systems Inc.
Perle IRG7440 5G Router
-
Phoenix Contact USA
PLCnext Store
-
SAS
SAS Production Quality Analytics
-
Schneider Electric
EcoStruxure Automation Expert
-
Taos Technology LLC
TDengine
-
Telit
Telit deviceWISE VIEW
-
Tive
Tive Solution
-
Verizon Connect
Verizon Connect Integrated Video Dashcam
-
Zebra Technologies
Industrial Machine Vision and Fixed Scanning Suite
For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.
