    INVE   US45170X2053

IDENTIV, INC.

(INVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 03:51:47 pm EDT
12.99 USD   +0.35%
03:25pIDENTIV : Winners of the 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards Announced
PU
01:00pTRANSCRIPT : Identiv, Inc. - Special Call
CI
04/06THE NEW IDENTIV ACADEMY : Your Intuitive, Customizable Learning Space
PU
Identiv : Winners of the 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards Announced

04/13/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
Original release syndicated via IoT Evolution.

Shelton, CT, April 13, 2022 - TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, in conjunction with its partner Crossfire Media, today announced the winners of the 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards, presented by IoT Evolution World.

The award honors the best, most innovative products and solutions powering the Industrial Internet of Things. Nominated solutions must have been available for deployment within the past twelve months as judged by the editors of IoT Evolution World magazine.

"Congratulations to recipients of 2022 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I marvel at how these innovative products and solutions are driving efficiency and productivity gains for their customers. With our partners at Crossfire Media, we all look forward to seeing how their current and future offerings will continue to shape the IIoT landscape."

Winners of the 2022 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in IoT Evolution World.

2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award Recipients

  • Advantech
    ADAM-6717: 8AI/5DI/4DO Intelligent I/O Gateway
  • Advantech
    UNO-2271G V2
  • Advantech
    Ei-52 Edge Intelligence Systems
  • Aspen Technologies
    AIoT Hub
  • Barracuda Networks
    Barracuda Secure Connector
  • Blues Wireless
    Blues Wireless Notecard
  • DH2i
    DxOdyssey for IoT
  • Digi International
    Digi IX20 4G LTE router
  • Finite State
    Finite State Binary Analysis Platform
  • FreeWave Technologies
    FreeWave Edge
  • Honeywell
    Honeywell Forge
  • Incognito Software Systems Inc
    Unified Enterprise IoT Platform
  • Inpixon
    Inpixon RTLS
  • Internet of Everything Corp.
    Eden platform
  • Lantronix Inc.
    G520 Series Cellular Gateways
  • Litmus
    Litmus Edge
  • Monnit
    ALTA Wireless IECEx Sensors
  • Morse Micro
    MM61xx family of SoCs
  • MultiTech
    MultiTech OneBox™ Kits
  • Perle Systems Inc.
    Perle IRG7440 5G Router
  • Phoenix Contact USA
    PLCnext Store
  • SAS
    SAS Production Quality Analytics
  • Schneider Electric
    EcoStruxure Automation Expert
  • Taos Technology LLC
    TDengine
  • Telit
    Telit deviceWISE VIEW
  • Tive
    Tive Solution
  • Verizon Connect
    Verizon Connect Integrated Video Dashcam
  • Zebra Technologies
    Industrial Machine Vision and Fixed Scanning Suite

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, trade shows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all recipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit tmcnet.com.

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly
Marketing Manager
203-852-6800, ext. 170
mconnolly@tmcnet.com

Disclaimer

Identiv Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 19:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
