Webinar will review the ambient IoT’s current landscape and future roadmap

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), will host a webinar with technology partner Wiliot on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, on the development of the present-day ambient IoT ecosystem and its future outlook, highlighting how the powerful technology benefits people, the planet, and businesses.

The Wiliot ambient IoT Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds through the Wiliot Cloud and IoT Pixels, postage stamp-sized compute devices that empower companies to better optimize their supply chains through continuous monitoring of environmental conditions. Identiv has worked closely with Wiliot to produce multiple generations of IoT Pixels, including its latest generation tag with humidity sensing, further supporting the development and growth of the ambient IoT ecosystem. Identiv has begun production of a second IoT Pixels order from Wiliot.

“We share Wiliot’s vision for the ambient IoT as a powerful tool for increasing sustainability and food safety through real-time supply chain monitoring and optimization. We look forward to co-hosting this deep-dive discussion on the present and future of the ambient IoT landscape with Wiliot,” said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM of IoT, Identiv.

Steve Statler, CMO, Wiliot, added: “The development of Wiliot’s ambient IoT Visibility Platform, which now includes our breakthrough humidity sensing capability, is only feasible with technology partners like Identiv. We are excited to share our perspective on the current ambient IoT landscape and the next steps towards a future of improved efficiency.”

Register today for Identiv and Wiliot’s “Ambient IoT Today and in the Future” webinar on October 11 at 8 AM PT.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

