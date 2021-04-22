Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Identiv, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INVE

IDENTIV, INC.

(INVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Identiv : What Are Access Control Credentials?

04/22/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Access control is often the first line of defense for organizations. Deployed to control the movement of people based on specified permissions, it is the difference between risk mitigation and susceptibility.

Access control systems form the backbone of any successful physical security posture. But choosing a system is not always straightforward.

Electromechanical or electromagnetic locks? Fail-safe or fail-secure locks? Standalone systems, integrated systems, role-based access control, mandatory access control…

Albeit terms that signify the continued advancement of access control technologies, they are jargon to most. Learning the landscape and researching solutions can be a time consuming and frustrating process. Here, we will try to simplify things and answer some vitally important questions: what are access control credentials, how do they work, and which one is right for you?

What Are Access Control Credentials?
While access control systems are used to limit the access of individuals to certain spaces, access control credentials ensure successful authentication. Access control credentials can take many different forms, some of the most common being proximity access cards and key fobs. By having access control credentials interact with readers, a company can seamlessly permit or limit the entry of specified individuals within specified areas of a building.

But with so many possible credentials on the market, which one fits your environment?

Proximity Cards

A proximity card looks a lot like your typical debit or credit card. Earlier iterations of access control cards had to be swiped in order to be read, yet proximity cards can trigger access remotely thanks to contactless verification technologies.

From a convenience perspective, this is incredibly useful. They can be scanned through wallets, or, depending on the system's configurations and capabilities, may be detected from greater distances, allowing access even if a proximity card is left in a pocket, for example.

uTrust Proximity Credentials

Simple, contactless, low-frequency (125 kHz) credentials compatible with most existing building systems
Learn More

Smart Cards

Smart cards are different from proximity cards. As low frequency (LF) contactless cards, proximity cards are read-only devices that do not contain multiple types of data.

Smart cards are an evolution of proximity cards. They are designed to provide greater flexibility in card application and can be programmed with multiple credentials. While a proximity card will solely be used to define access privileges, a smart card may also store cash values, a key reason why they are often utilized as pre-paid membership cards.

MIFARE is a common technology used in smart cards. Originally deployed to handle payment transactions for public transportation systems throughout Europe, it is now a common feature in security access control credentials, able to provide identification, authentication, and the storage of other information thanks to embedded microchipping.

uTrust MIFARE Classic® Credentials

Versatile, high-frequency, interoperable, MIFARE-compatible smart credentials
Learn More

Key Fobs

Much like smart and proximity cards, key fobs are physical access control system (PACS) credentials designed to be both small and convenient. They are programmable security devices with built-in authentication, usually attached to a key chain, and are available as proximity or smart, high-security credentials.

They are a core part of keyless entry systems. Leveraging radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, they open and unlock doors electronically, and are one of the most common ways in which businesses manage entry to their facilities.

uTrust Proximity Key Fob Credentials

Cost-effective credentials utilizing RFID technology for reliable PACS data exchange
Learn More

uTrust MIFARE Classic Key Fob Credentials

Typical use cases include PACS, cashless vending machines, closed-loop payments, fare collection for public transportation, and event ticketing
Learn More

Mobile Access Credentials

Mobile access credentials are digital credentials integrated within an Android or Apple iOS device. Essentially, they turn a smartphone into a digital key.

People today will almost always have a smartphone on them, making mobile access credentials a logical and convenient way of facilitating access control. The technology operates like Apple Pay or Google Pay, where a phone is held up to a digital reader and the credentials are authenticated.

They can be effective at reducing costs, removing the need to have additional physical objects manufactured in order to uphold access control systems.

MobilisID

Smart mobile PACS solution using the latest in Bluetooth and capacitive technologies to allow frictionless access to a controlled environment without the need to present a credential
Learn More

Freedom Mobile

Allows for frictionless physical access to a door using the native GPS and Bluetooth technology directly from a mobile device, replacing the need for a physical credential
Learn More

Biometric Readers

Biometric readers do not require an additional physical device, yet they do not use mobile devices either. Instead, the identity of a person is authenticated by the individual themself.

Biometric technologies have been applied in numerous ways: fingerprint and palm scanners are more typical variations, but facial recognition, eye scanners, and voice recognition are all cutting-edge technologies available on the market.

Biometrics are extremely sophisticated and often more expensive than alternative access control credentials. Without the need for a device, and being impossible to imitate, they are some of the most convenient and secure access control methods.

uTrust TS Cards

Secure credentials that can be used in conjunction with biometrics for two-factor authentication, based on NXP®'s MIFARE DESFire EV1/EV2 13.56 MHz technology
Learn More

To learn more about Identiv's access control credentials portfolio, contact us today at sales@identiv.com or +1 888-809-8880.

Disclaimer

Identiv Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IDENTIV, INC.
11:05aIDENTIV  : What Are Access Control Credentials?
PU
09:05aIDENTIV  : Announces Distribution Partnership with Ameta International for U.S. ..
PU
07:01aIdentiv Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5 ..
GL
04/21IDENTIV  : Leigh Dow, Identiv VP of Global Marketing, Honored with Top 25 Women ..
PR
04/19INSIGHT : U.S. banks deploy AI to monitor customers, workers amid tech backlash
RE
04/14IDENTIV  : Lake Street Adjusts Identiv's Price Target to $17 From $13, Maintains..
MT
04/13IDENTIV  : B. Riley Starts Identiv at Buy, Sets $21 PT Representing 82% Potentia..
MT
04/13IDENTIV  : Launches Unified, Open-Platform Video Management System with Data-Ena..
PR
04/12Identiv Announces Exercise in Full of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additi..
GL
04/08IDENTIV  : Prices $35 Million Public Share Offering at $10.65/Share
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,65 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -536x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IDENTIV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Identiv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDENTIV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,25 $
Last Close Price 14,30 $
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Humphreys Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra Wallach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Ernest Ousley Chairman
Manfred Mueller Chief Operating Officer & General Manager-Identity
Gary Alan Kremen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDENTIV, INC.68.24%314
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.27.81%89 250
GARMIN LTD.16.16%26 554
ALLEGION PLC14.36%12 017
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.05%11 755
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.32.85%7 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ