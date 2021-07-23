Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Identiv, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INVE   US45170X2053

IDENTIV, INC.

(INVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Software Report: The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021

07/23/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Identiv is thrilled to be recognized as one of 'The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021'. The following is an excerpt of the blog published originally via The Software Report.

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021. This year's awardee list is comprised of a wide range of companies from the most well-known such as Microsoft, Adobe, and Salesforce to the relatively newer but rapidly growing - Qualtrics, Atlassian, and Asana. A good number of awardees may be new names to some but that should be no surprise given software has always been an industry of startups that seemingly came out of nowhere to create and dominate a new space.

Software has become the backbone of our economy. From large enterprises to small businesses, most all rely on software whether for accounting, marketing, sales, supply chain, or a myriad of other functions. Software has become the dominant industry of our time and as such, we place a significance on highlighting the best companies leading the industry forward.

The following awardees were nominated and selected based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were software product quality, management team caliber, organizational culture and overall company evolution among other factors. In many cases, a company received a remarkable number of nominations from a wide range of its various stakeholders. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021.

Identiv
Category: Cybersecurity
Location: Fremont, California

While cybersecurity makes headlines, the physical security of government organizations, enterprises, health systems, and educational institutions is a less glamorous subject. Based in the San Francisco Bay area of California, Identiv is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world, innovating the fields of radio frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) technology. The company is led by CEO Steven Humphreys, a 40-year veteran of the technology and security sectors, who believes that in order for security to be successful, it must also be convenient.

Through internal development, targeted acquisitions, and investment, Identiv has emerged as an industry-leading security company, protecting organizations and locations including the U.S. government's most important spaces. The company's offerings include top-to-bottom physical security solutions that are agile and mobile, providing unique software, hardware, and 'Access Control as a Service' solutions as well as logical access control (LAC) products.

With a market cap approaching $400 million and revenue close to $90 million, Identiv is on track to grow at a rate of more than 15% over the near future. Recently, the company joined the DoseID Consortium, the first member-driven industry alliance for the use of RFID technology in the healthcare industry.

Disclaimer

Identiv Inc. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 18:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IDENTIV, INC.
02:28pTHE SOFTWARE REPORT : The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021
PU
07/22Identiv Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at..
GL
07/19CYBERATTACKS IN THE U.S. FEDERAL GOV : A Timeline Spanning 2018 – Early 20..
PU
07/14PARTNER SPOTLIGHT : Erick Slabaugh, CEO, Absco Solutions
PU
07/13IDENTIV : to Showcase Cloud-Based Remote Access Control and IoT Devices at ISC W..
PR
07/13Identiv, Inc. to Showcase Cloud-Based Remote Access Control and IoT Devices A..
CI
07/07Certain Common Stock of Identiv, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endi..
CI
07/07Certain Stock Options of Identiv, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
07/07Certain Warrants of Identiv, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending o..
CI
06/28IDENTIV : Discloses Orders From Banco Azteca, Ross Stores
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,32 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2 076x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 342 M 342 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart IDENTIV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Identiv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDENTIV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,57 $
Average target price 19,50 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Humphreys Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra Wallach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Ernest Ousley Chairman
Manfred Mueller Chief Operating Officer & General Manager-Identity
Gary Alan Kremen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDENTIV, INC.83.18%356
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.38.94%91 917
GARMIN LTD.26.25%27 740
ALLEGION PLC16.83%12 493
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.92%10 068
ADT INC.31.85%9 185