The Software Report: The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021









Identiv is thrilled to be recognized as one of 'The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021'. The following is an excerpt of the blog published originally via The Software Report.

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021. This year's awardee list is comprised of a wide range of companies from the most well-known such as Microsoft, Adobe, and Salesforce to the relatively newer but rapidly growing - Qualtrics, Atlassian, and Asana. A good number of awardees may be new names to some but that should be no surprise given software has always been an industry of startups that seemingly came out of nowhere to create and dominate a new space.

Software has become the backbone of our economy. From large enterprises to small businesses, most all rely on software whether for accounting, marketing, sales, supply chain, or a myriad of other functions. Software has become the dominant industry of our time and as such, we place a significance on highlighting the best companies leading the industry forward.

The following awardees were nominated and selected based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were software product quality, management team caliber, organizational culture and overall company evolution among other factors. In many cases, a company received a remarkable number of nominations from a wide range of its various stakeholders. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021.

Identiv

Category: Cybersecurity

Location: Fremont, California

While cybersecurity makes headlines, the physical security of government organizations, enterprises, health systems, and educational institutions is a less glamorous subject. Based in the San Francisco Bay area of California, Identiv is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world, innovating the fields of radio frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) technology. The company is led by CEO Steven Humphreys, a 40-year veteran of the technology and security sectors, who believes that in order for security to be successful, it must also be convenient.

Through internal development, targeted acquisitions, and investment, Identiv has emerged as an industry-leading security company, protecting organizations and locations including the U.S. government's most important spaces. The company's offerings include top-to-bottom physical security solutions that are agile and mobile, providing unique software, hardware, and 'Access Control as a Service' solutions as well as logical access control (LAC) products.

With a market cap approaching $400 million and revenue close to $90 million, Identiv is on track to grow at a rate of more than 15% over the near future. Recently, the company joined the DoseID Consortium, the first member-driven industry alliance for the use of RFID technology in the healthcare industry.