    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:01:47 2023-05-23 am EDT
0.9470 NOK   -4.34%
06:02aIDEX Biometrics Lands Smart Cards Manufacturing Deal in Middle East
MT
06:00aAnnual general meeting in IDEX Biometrics held on 23 May 2023
GL
04:40aIdex Biometrics : Nomination committee proposals
PU
Annual general meeting in IDEX Biometrics held on 23 May 2023

05/23/2023 | 06:00am EDT
IDEX Biometrics ASA held its annual general meeting on 23 May 2023. 371.3 million shares or 32% of the capital was represented at the meeting.

All resolutions were passed as proposed in the notice of the meeting.

The following board was elected at the meeting:
Larry Ciaccia, chair
Board members: Deborah Davis, Annika Olsson, Morten Opstad, Adriana Saitta and Steve Skaggs.

The minutes of the meeting will be available at the company’s web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, in due course.

For further information contact: 
Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations  
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com 
Tel: + 47 9180 0186 

About IDEX Biometrics 
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity to create unmatched convenience and uncompromised security for users. Our solutions are based on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, targeting card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. We partner with leading card manufacturers and other industry experts to bring our solutions to market.  

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com 

About this notice  
This information is subject to disclosure pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs rule book. The notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 23 May 2023 at 12:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. 


Financials
Sales 2023 96,0 M 8,81 M 8,81 M
Net income 2023 -238 M -21,8 M -21,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,81x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 157 M 106 M 106 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 87,0%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Eileen Marie Wynne Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-0.95%106
ORBBEC INC.89.19%2 318
SUPREMA INC.5.77%121
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-13.71%101
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.7.20%52
ZWIPE AS-12.20%21
