Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. IDEX Biometrics ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/11 10:25:07 am EDT
1.121 NOK   +0.90%
06:01aInvitation to IDEX Biometrics Webcast of the First Quarter of 2022
GL
06:00aInvitation to IDEX Biometrics Webcast of the First Quarter of 2022
AQ
05/05European ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 11 May 2022

05/11/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 11 May 2022 to issue 285,500 incentive subscription rights to new employees in the IDEX Biometrics group. The grant was made under the company's 2021 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 1.32 per share. The subscription rights vest by 25% per year over four years and expire on 12 May 2026. Following the grants there are 78,585,957 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


All news about IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
06:01aInvitation to IDEX Biometrics Webcast of the First Quarter of 2022
GL
06:00aInvitation to IDEX Biometrics Webcast of the First Quarter of 2022
AQ
05/05European ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
05/05Idex becomes a Preferred Security Partner of Infineon's ISPN program
GL
05/05Idex becomes a Preferred Security Partner of Infineon's ISPN program
AQ
05/05Idex becomes a Preferred Security Partner of Infineon's ISPN program
AQ
05/05IDEX Becomes a Preferred Security Partner of Infineon’s ISPN Program
CI
04/29IDEX BIOMETRICS : Annual report 2021 (Norway)
PU
04/29IDEX Biometrics 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
04/29IDEX Biometrics 2021 Executive Remuneration Report
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 88,8 M 9,15 M 9,15 M
Net income 2022 -262 M -27,0 M -27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 125 M 116 M 116 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
James A. Simms Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-64.84%116
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.00%48 688
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-21.06%41 226
HEXAGON AB-19.94%30 826
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-9.47%30 719
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-41.06%30 474