    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 3 November 2021

11/03/2021
The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 3 November 2021 to issue 5,485,900 incentive subscription rights to employees and individual contractors in the IDEX Biometrics group. The grant was made under the company's 2021 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 2.65 per share. The subscription rights vest by 25% per year over four years and expire on 12 May 2026. Following the grants there are 72,384,566 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: jamie.simms@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 319 5372

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2021 34,0 M 3,99 M 3,99 M
Net income 2021 -255 M -29,9 M -29,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 437 M 286 M 286 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 71,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 53,5%
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
James A. Simms Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-11.07%286
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.16.85%53 428
AMPHENOL CORPORATION19.05%46 550
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.12%43 810
HEXAGON AB29.53%43 692
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.16.56%41 075