The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue 358,525 ordinary shares at NOK 1.32 per share to employees who participate in the company’s 2023 Emloyee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP). The ESPP was approved by the annual general meeting on 23May 2023.

12 employees participated in the ESPP in this period. The participating employees have elected to invest a part of the base salary in ordinary shares in the company. Purchase takes place every six months.

Following the issue, the company's share capital will be NOK 41,964,098.25 divided into 279,760,655 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

Primary insiders

IDEX Biometrics discloses transactions by the following primary insiders in IDEX Biometrics shares ISIN NO0013107490:

CEO Vince Graziani acquired 64,127 ordinary shares at NOK 1.32 per share.

IDEX Biometrics 2023 ESPP

The ESPP was approved at the annual general meeting on 23 May 2023. Reference is made to the notice of that meeting where the plan document for the ESPP was attached.

All employees in the company and its subsidiaries, except in China, have been offered to subscribe for shares in the Company in connection with the ESPP. The ESPP is structured around two contribution periods, starting on 1 September and 1 March and lasting for the following six months. During each contribution period, a fixed amount (up to 20% of the employee’s gross base salary) is withheld from the employee’s net salary each month. The employee may sign up to participate in the ESPP from the date of the public disclosure of the interim report before the contribution period until the beginning of the contribution period. Unless the employee actively withdraws from the ESPP, participation is automatically renewed for the same amount for subsequent contribution periods. The board's resolution to issue new shares in connection with the ESPP is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the company's annual general meeting on 23 May 2023 to increase the company's share capital in connection with the ESPP.

In accordance with the ESPP, the subscription price is the lower closing price of the IDEX Biometrics share, as traded on Oslo Børs, on the first or last day of the contribution period, less 15% discount. Payment of the subscription amount is made out of the relevant employee salary withholding.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) Article 1 (5) h, issuance of shares in connection with the ESPP is exempt from the obligation to publish a listing prospectus.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 9180 0186

About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 1 March 2024 at 19:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.