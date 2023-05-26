IDEX Biometrics : Notice of IDEX extraordinary general meeting 16 June 2023 (English) 05/26/2023 | 09:29am EDT Send by mail :

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA An Extraordinary General Meeting of IDEX Biometrics ASA ("the Company") will take place: 16 June 2023 at 10:00 hours CET At the date of the instant notice the Company's resolved share capital amounts to NOK 192,880,861.80 divided into 1,285,872,412 shares with par value per share of NOK 0.15. Each share gives the right to one vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. At the date of the instant notice, the Company does not hold any of its own shares. The Company's registered Articles of Association is available at www.idexbiometrics.com. The Board has determined that the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as an electronic meeting, whereby the shareholders can participate electronically by following the Extraordinary General Meeting through a live audiocast, submit questions in writing during the Extraordinary General Meeting and exercise voting rights through the electronic system. See the enclosed briefing for further information on how to participate online at the Extraordinary General Meeting. If you wish to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting, we ask that you submit the enclosed Notice of Attendance/Power of Attorney form to: DNB Bank ASA, Verdipapirtjenester, to arrive no later than 14 June 2023 at 12.00 hours CET. The Notice of Attendance/Power of Attorney form provides more information about attendance, voting etc. According to the Company's Articles of Association, shareholders who have not timely given such Notice of Attendance may be barred from participating at the Extraordinary General Meeting. When participating electronically, you will need to log in to the electronic meeting before the Extraordinary General Meeting opens in order to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Board invites the shareholders to submit questions to the Board in advance, and to exercise their voting rights by submitting Power of Attorney forms with voting instructions prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting. Each shareholder may be accompanied by one adviser and the adviser may submit questions on behalf of the shareholder at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Furthermore, shareholders have the right to request information from the board members and the managing director in accordance with Section 5-15 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act ("PLCA"). The instant notice with attachments and other documents related to the Extraordinary General Meeting are available at the Company's website www.idexbiometrics.comor can be requested from the Company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com. The Extraordinary General Meeting will consider and resolve the following matters. For the avoidance of doubt, it is noted that any shareholder has the right to put forward alternative resolutions on the various agenda items. 1. Registration of participating shareholders; election of a person to chair the Meeting and a person to cosign the minutes Board member of the Company, Morten Opstad, will open the Extraordinary General Meeting pursuant to an authorization from the Board. The Board proposes that Morten Opstad shall be elected to chair the Extraordinary General Meeting. 2. Approval of the notice and the agenda of the Meeting The Board proposes that the notice and agenda are approved. 3. Private Placement; Issuance of Tranche 2 Shares and amendment of articles of association Reference is made to the Company's announcement at Oslo Børs NewsWeb on 24 May 2023 regarding the private placement of 147,058,824 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.85 per share with gross proceeds amounting to approximately NOK 125 million (the "Private Placement"). The Company has retained Arctic Securities AS and ABG Sundal Collier ASA (together the "Managers") as managers in respect of the Private Placement. The Board of Directors was granted a board authorization from the 23 May 2023 Annual General Meeting to issue shares in connection with private placements with a maximum total nominal value of NOK 17,534,623.80, representing 116,897,492 shares. As the authorization could not cover the entire Private Placement, the Private Placement has been structured as follows: The Private Placement is divided into: one tranche consisting of 116,897,492 new shares (" Tranche 1 " and the new shares issued thereunder the " Tranche 1 Shares "); and one tranche consisting of 30,161,332 new shares (" Tranche 2 " and the new shares issued thereunder the " Tranche 2 Shares "). The Tranche 1 Shares were resolved issued by the Board of Directors on 24 May 2023 pursuant to the board authorization to issue shares given by the 23 May 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Board has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on Oslo Børs and Oslo Børs' Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and deems that the proposed Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. The Board holds the view that it has been in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in view of the current market conditions and the funding alternatives currently available to the Company. By structuring the equity raise as a private placement, the Company has been able to raise equity efficiently, with a 6.3 percent discount to the closing price on Oslo Børs on 24 May 2023, and at a lower cost and with significantly lower risk than in a rights issue. The Board has on this basis resolved not to conduct a subsequent repair offering directed towards shareholders who did not participate in the Private Placement. Tranche 2 of the Private Placement remains subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting, and any deviation from preferential rights rights in respect of Tranche 2 would thus require the approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting. Page 2 of 6 A listing prospectus would need to be approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, and subsequently published, prior to the listing of more than 83,198,808 new shares on Oslo Børs (including the Tranche 1 Shares). Other than the Private Placement, there are no events of significant importance to the Company which have occurred after the last balance sheet date. The last annual financial statements, annual report and auditor's report is available at the Company's office and on www.idexbiometrics.comfor inspection. Further to the foregoing, the Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting passes the following resolution: It is resolved that the Company's share capital is increased with NOK 4,524,199.80 from NOK 192,880,861.80 to NOK 197,405,061.60 by issuance of 30,161,332 new shares, each having a par value of NOK 0.15, in a private placement of shares for a subscription price per share of NOK 0.85. The total subscription amount is NOK 25,637,132.20, of which NOK 4,524,199.80 is share capital and NOK 21,112,932.40 is share premium. The new shares shall be subscribed for in equal parts by Arctic Securities AS and ABG Sundal Collier ASA for redelivery of shares borrowed by such managers in connection with the private placement pursuant to a share lending agreement dated 24 May 2023. The existing shareholders' preferential right is deviated from. Subscription for the new shares shall be made on a separate subscription form. The subscription shall be made no later than 20 June 2023 (or such later date as determined by the Board, but no later than 27 June 2023). The subscription price shall be paid within 20 June 2023 to a bank account specified by the Company in writing (or such later date as determined by the Board, but no later than 27 June 2023). The new shares shall carry shareholder rights, including right to dividends or other distributions that are declared, from registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The estimated costs related to the private placement, both Tranche 1 and Tranche 2, are approximately NOK 6.8 million, which includes fees to the Managers and the legal advisors assisting on the placement, and preparation of a prospectus. By reason of the proposed share issue in section 3, the Board of Directors proposes that Section 5 of the Company's Articles of Association is amended to read: "The Company's share capital is NOK 197,405,061.60 divided into 1,316,033,744 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15 per share and issued in name." 4. Renewal of the Board authorization to increase the Company's share capital by issuance of new shares The Board proposes to renew the Board authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2023 which allows the Board to issue new shares in connection with private placements and / or rights issues, as the issuance of the Tranche 1 Shares according to Board resolution on 24 May 2023 utilized the full scope of said Board authorization. Generally, as the Company is working to further develop its business operations, it may be necessary that the Board is able to commit transactions on a short notice. The required 21-days' notice for a general meeting may delay this process. Page 3 of 6 The Board proposes that the board authorizations shall be maximized individually and collectively to a total nominal value of NOK 19,740,506.16, representing 10 per cent of the share capital of the Company following the completion of the Private Placement (including the share capital increase in connection with Tranche 2 of the Private Placement in accordance with section 3). The Board proposes that the authorizations shall expire at the time when a replacing authorization has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, however no later than 30 June 2024. By reason of the above, the Board proposes the adoption of the following separate authorizations to the Board to issue shares: Board authorization to issue shares in private placements The Board of Directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA ("the Company") is authorized to accomplish one or more share capital increases by issuing new shares. The total amount by which the share capital may be increased is NOK 19,740,506.16 (representing 10 per cent of the resolved share capital of the Company following registration of Tranche 1 as announced on Oslo Børs on 24 May 2023 and approval of Tranche 2 of the Private Placement); provided, however, that under no circumstances shall the number of shares that may be issued by the Board collectively under this section 4 exceed 10% of the registered share capital in the Company at the time the authorization is used. Any previous authorizations given to the Board to issue shares shall be, and hereby are, withdrawn with effect from the date this authorization is registered in the Register of Business Enterprises (not including, for the avoidance of doubt, the other authorization contained in this agenda item 4, items 7 and 9 in the minutes from the 2023 Annual General Meeting, and the item 7.1 in the minutes from the 2022 Annual General Meeting). The authorization may be used in connection with private placements and share issues to suitable investors (may be existing and/or new shareholders, hereunder employees in the Company) in order to raise additional capital for the Company. The authorization does not comprise share capital increases in connection with mergers, cf. Section 13-5 of the PLCA. In the event the Company's share capital or nominal value per share is changed by way of a capitalization issue, stock split, stock consolidation, share capital reduction by way of reduction of the par value etc., the maximum nominal value of the shares that may be issued under this authorization shall be adjusted accordingly. Existing shareholders are waiving their pre-emptive right to subscribe for shares according to the PLCA in the event of a share capital increase as authorized herein. The Board is authorized to decide upon the subscription terms, including issue price, date of payment and the subscribers' right to sell shares to others. Payment of share capital in connection with a share capital increase authorized herein may be made by way of non-cash contribution and other special subscription terms, as same are provided in Section 10-2 of the PLCA. Page 4 of 6 The General Meeting authorizes the Board to amend the Company's Articles of Association concerning the size of the share capital and number of outstanding shares when the instant authorization is used. The authorization shall be valid until a replacing authorization has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, however no later than 30 June 2024. The new shares, which may be subscribed for according to this authorization, shall have right to dividends declared subsequent to the subscriber having paid the subscription price and the associated share capital increase having been registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. In other respects, the shares shall have shareholder rights from the time of issuance, unless the Board determines otherwise. Shares that are not fully paid cannot be transferred or sold. Board authorization to issue shares in rights issues The Board of Directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA ("the Company") is authorized to accomplish one or more share capital increases by issuing new shares. The total amount by which the share capital may be increased is NOK 19,740,506.16 (representing 10 per cent of the resolved share capital of the Company following registration of Tranche 1 as announced on Oslo Børs on 24 May 2023 and approval of Tranche 2 of the Private Placement); provided, however, that under no circumstances shall the number of shares that may be issued by the Board collectively under this section 4 exceed 10% of the registered share capital in the Company at the time the authorization is used. Any previous authorizations given to the Board to issue shares shall be, and hereby are, withdrawn with effect from the date this authorization is registered in the Register of Business Enterprises (not including, for the avoidance of doubt, the other authorization contained in this agenda item 4, items 7 and 9 in the minutes from the 2023 Annual General Meeting, and the item 7.1 in the minutes from the 2022 Annual General Meeting). The instant authorization may be used in connection with rights issue to existing shareholders of the Company in order to raise additional capital for the Company. The authorization does not comprise share capital increases in connection with mergers, cf. Section 13-5 of the PLCA. In the event the Company's share capital or nominal value per share is changed by way of a capitalization issue, stock split, stock consolidation, share capital reduction by way of reduction of the par value etc., the maximum nominal value of the shares that may be issued under this authorization shall be adjusted accordingly. The Board is authorized to decide upon the subscription terms, including issue price, date of payment and the subscribers' right to sell shares to others. Payment of share capital in connection with a share capital increase authorized herein may be made by way of non-cash contribution and other special subscription terms, as same are provided in Section 10-2 of the PLCA. Page 5 of 6 Attachments Original Link

