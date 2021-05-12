Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. IDEX Biometrics ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 05/12 07:48:20 am
2.182 NOK   -3.19%
07:37aIDEX Biometrics Presentation for the First Quarter of 2021
GL
06:41aIDEX BIOMETRICS  : Names Catharina Eklof Chief Commercial Officer
MT
04:52aIDEX BIOMETRICS  : Q1 2021 report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDEX Biometrics Presentation for the First Quarter of 2021

05/12/2021 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, Norway – 12 May 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has prepared an updated Company Presentation for the first quarter of 2021.

The presentation is attached, as a PDF file, at the end of this release. The presentation is also available at: https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/events-presentations/

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

Brett L. Perry, U.S. Investor Relations
E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com
Tel: +1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

Trademark Statement
The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
07:37aIDEX Biometrics Presentation for the First Quarter of 2021
GL
06:41aIDEX BIOMETRICS  : Names Catharina Eklof Chief Commercial Officer
MT
04:52aIDEX BIOMETRICS  : Q1 2021 report
PU
02:05aIDEX Biometrics Appoints Catharina Eklof as Chief Commercial Officer
GL
02:00aIDEX Biometrics Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2021
GL
05/11European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/10European ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
05/10IDEX BIOMETRICS  : How Biometric Sensors and Hardware Wallets are Shaping the Fu..
PU
05/07IDEX BIOMETRICS  : Senior Financial Services Executive Annika Olsson Nominated t..
PU
05/07HOT OR COLD WALLET : Which is the Better Option for Crypto Storage?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41,8 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
Net income 2021 -230 M -27,9 M -27,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 066 M 251 M 250 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 49,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 NOK
Last Close Price 2,25 NOK
Spread / Highest target -55,6%
Spread / Average Target -55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
James A. Simms Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-24.36%251
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)113.10%1 331
ZWIPE AS57.23%120
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.-24.41%68
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)2.44%55
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.95%25