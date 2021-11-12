Log in
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 12 Nov 2021

11/12/2021 | 03:18pm EST
The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 1,103,442 ordinary shares at average price NOK 1.65 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company’s 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.

The employees have paid the subscription amount to the company.

Following the issue, the company's share capital will be NOK 151,558,268.10 divided into 1,010,388,454 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15. Following the exercise, there are 71.281.124 incentive subscription rights outstanding.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2021 24,3 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
Net income 2021 -259 M -29,8 M -29,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 977 M 343 M 343 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 123x
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,1x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 53,4%
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
James A. Simms Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA1.41%352
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.18.48%53 561
AMPHENOL CORPORATION26.67%49 529
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-27.87%43 986
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.19.59%42 227
HEXAGON AB25.75%41 782