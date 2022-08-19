Log in
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 19 Aug. 2022

08/19/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 289,608 ordinary shares at price NOK 0.15 per share to an employee who has exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company’s 2019 incentive subscription rights plan, which was approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019.

The employee has paid the subscription amount to the company.

Following the issue, the company's share capital will be NOK 151,934,799.20 divided into 1,012,898,662 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15. Following the exercise, there are 84,497,947 incentive subscription rights outstanding.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


