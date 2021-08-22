IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 20 Aug 2021

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 365,280 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.93 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company’s 2019 and 2020 incentive subscription rights plans, which plans were approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019 and 12 May 2020 respectively.

The employees have paid the subscription amount to the company.

Following the issue, the company's share capital will be NOK 137,789,098.50 divided into 918,593,990 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15. Following the exercise, there are 67,404,982 incentive subscription rights outstanding.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act